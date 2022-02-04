RIVER VALLEY REPORT

Postponed Games

The following is a list of today’s scheduled games that have been postponed because of the wintry weather conditions, along with rescheduled days and times:

• Fayetteville at Rogers (rescheduled for Feb. 15)

• Mountain Home at Siloam Springs (TBD)

• Berryville at Harrison (rescheduled for Saturday 2 p.m..)

• Gentry at Pea Ridge (TBD)

• FS Northside at LR Central (rescheduled for Feb. 26)

• Springdale at FS Southside (rescheduled for Feb. 15)

• Russellville at Greenwood (rescheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.)

• Vilonia at Alma (rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.)

• Lavaca at Acorn (rescheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.)

• Van Buren at Greenbrier (TBD)

• Charleston at Waldron (rescheduled for Saturday 6 p.m.)

• Bentonville West at Bentonville (rescheduled for Feb. 15)

• Hackett at Booneville (rescheduled for Saturday noon)

The Lavaca Golden Arrows won round one of their 2A-4 bout against Acorn last week and now prepares for the second game between the top two teams in the conference.

Today, Lavaca is scheduled to travel to Acorn but most likely this week's wintry weather will force the game to be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 9, during the final week of the regular season for 2A-A teams.

Last week, Lavaca led 19-4 early in the second quarter and rolled to a 62-39 win over Acorn, ranked No. 5 at the time in Class 2A.

Lavaca's defense limited Acorn's high-scoring Damian Bohlman to just nine field goals in 20 attempts and 23 points in the game, below his season average.

"We definitely have to change how we do some things," Acorn coach Chris Ledbetter said. "They're so big and physical, and play tough man-to-man. We have to get better looks for Damian Bohlman, run him off some screens and do some things for him. We have to match their physicality. We had a hard time with them."

Lavaca hit 20-of-39 field goals in the game.

"I'm hoping at Acorn that they don't shoot it quite as well as they did at Lavaca," Ledbetter said. "They shot the fire out of it."

Jetson Wagner had 18 points for Lavaca, Drake Grantham had 16 with Avery Walker and Kolby Glidewell both adding eight points.

"Wagner hit some big threes for us," Lavaca coach Renner Reed said. "He's kind of our best outside shooter. Glidewell got going late, going to the rim. Drake inside controlled the paint on both ends. He rebounded well. He helped off defense and did a good job. It was one of the best games he's played this year."

Lavaca also had a sizeable margin on the boards with a 29-18 advantage. The Golden Arrows had 13 offensive rebounds, including six in the third quarter. Wagner, Walker Grantham, Alex Hobbs and Luke Watson all had offensive boards in the third quarter.

"We're athletic," Reed said. "We're not real big. Our goal is to bring energy. Part of our energy stats is go get the ball. We're going to shoot it and go get it. Our guys did a good job of attacking the boards."

Both teams took care of business leading up to today's scheduled matchup; Acorn beat Magazine, 78-40, and Mountainburg, 76-58, while Lavaca beat Johnson County Westside, 79-22, and Future School, 67-43.

Lavaca, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, is also scheduled to host Mountainburg on Saturday in a makeup game. If that game cannot be played, it will be played Monday before Lavaca travels to Acorn on Wednesday.

OZARK

Hillbillies not intimidated

The Hillbillies fell to Morrilton and Razorback signee Joseph Pinion on Tuesday night but not before putting up a gallant effort.

"They give us everything we've got," Ozark coach Brad Johnson said of his team. "That's what is good about them. That's what allows us to compete. We may not be as talented some of these teams, but I feel good every game we play because we have a chance to win. As a high school coach, that's really all you can ask for to keep competing and maybe at the end of the game make a play here or there to get you over the top."

The Hillbillies led, 28-21, after Eli Masingale scored inside with 3:35 left in the third quarter.

Pinion finished the quarter with eight straight points, including three buckets in a row to put Morrilton up for good and 31-28 heading into the final quarter.

"Don't turn the ball over and give them transition points, and we did," Johnson said. "Then we have to rebound because we're going to play extreme help side against Pinion because he's a great player so we can't go one on one and get back to your man."

Ozark cut the deficit back to 43-34 on another bucket inside by Masingale, who finished with 16 points, and a 3-pointer by Landon Wright.

Ozark did force Pinion into five turnovers on today, including a steal by Kyle Archer and a coast-to-coast layup.

"They're not intimidated," Johnson said. "I enjoy coaching them. They're great kids and they work hard. Every morning I put my feet on the floor and feel good about going to work."

Ozark is scheduled to host Subiaco Academy today and then end the regular season at Dardanelle and at Pottsville next week.

GREENWOOD

Lady Bulldogs take control

The Lady Bulldogs roared ahead of Vilonia on Tuesday in the first half and then held on for a 56-51 win in 5A-West Conference action.

Greenwood led 35-19 at the half behind Mady Cartwright, who scored 20 of her game-high 29 points in the first half.

"We played really well, shot good and scored good," Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said. "Everything went our way."

Vilonia whittled away at Greenwood and was within a single point in the fourth quarter.

"Just like any time two good teams play, generally it's close," Reeves said. "I told our kids if they were the ones that were 16 down at the half, they'd come out with different energy. They did. Our kids kept playing well, Vilonia just stepped it up a little bit more. Our kids stepped it up when they needed to and won a close game."

Cartwright finished with seven rebounds, four assists, 2 steals and a block. Anna Trusty finished with 13 points, Megan Gray had eight points, and Abby Summitt had six points and six assists.

The game was supposed to be between the top two ranked girls teams in Class 5A but No. 1 Vilonia lost at Russellville, 60-59, last week. The Lady Bulldogs then moved into the No. 1 spot in Class 5A and are No. 7 overall in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette poll.

The win earned the Lady Bulldogs a two-game lead in the conference race. Greenwood is scheduled to play Vilonia in the second game of the conference's double round robin on Feb. 11.

The final score is being debated due to the tie-breaking points procedure, if needed. The Greenwood livestream, the Greenwood scorebook and Hudl, which is a third-party company that provides stats off the submitted tape of the game, all had the final score 56-49. Greenwood officials are working with Vilonia, which provided the official scorebook for the game as the home team and had 56-51 as the final score. The two additional points showed up in the third quarter.

Greenwood has moved its scheduled home game today against Russellville to Saturday. The varsity girls will tipoff at 1 p.m. followed by the varsity boys. If Russellville cannot make that trip then the games will be played on Monday. Greenwood then travels to Van Buren on Tuesday.

ALMA

Lady Airedales rebound from slow start

The Lady Airedales have bounced back from a winless start in the 5A-West with two straight wins, including a road win.

"After we got throttled by Greenwood at Greenwood, we all just sat back and re-evaluated what this team was doing well and why didn't believe we could beat a team the caliber of Greenwood," Alma coach Codey Mann said. "We started having harder practices and started getting after it. I really started coaching them like I coaches boys at Russellville."

Alma lost to Greenwood, 81-32, two weeks ago, falling behind, 24-2 after a quarter and 41-7 in the first three minutes of the second quarter.

The Lady Airedales rebounded to beat Mountain Home, 39-37, on Kiara Owens' layup with 2.7 seconds left. Halyn Carmack scored 12 points and had the assist on the game-winning bucket. Lydia Mann scored 16 points.

"The intensity and passion was definitely there against Mountain Home," Mann said. "We didn't score very much, but defensively we did a great job."

The Lady Airedales then earned Mann his first win at Russellville, where he coached boys before taking over the girls program at Alma with a 38-31 win.

"We had every intention of playing zone the whole game," Mann said. "About midway through the first quarter they had three threes in a row, and we went man. When we went man, we held them to 22 points the rest of the game."

Russellville hit three of its first four three-point attempts and then missed its final 18 shots from beyond the arc.

Alma rallied from a 15-8 deficit after a quarter, allowing just three points in the second quarter and 13 points in the entire second half.

"We scored and we were patient on offense," Mann said. "The girls did an excellent job of figuring how to win a game like that in back-to-back games."

Jordan Gramlich wiped out a 25-24 deficit with a conventional three-point play to open the fourth quarter, Carmack drove for a bucket and Owens hit three free throws in the final 34 seconds to wrap up the second win in a row.

Today's home game against Vilonia have been moved to Monday with varsity girls tipping off at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity boys. Alma then travels to Siloam Springs on Tuesday for another varsity doubleheader.

NORTHSIDE/SOUTHSIDE

Today's games rescheduled

Fort Smith Northside's scheduled games at Little Rock Central have been postponed and will be played on Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at 2 p.m. with varsity girls followed by varsity boys.

Northside will play next at home on Tuesday and will celebrate homecoming. The Lady Bears will play Mt. Saint Mary Academy at 6 p.m. with the Grizzlies playing Little Rock Catholic immediately following.

Fort Smith Southside's scheduled games at home today against Springdale have also been postponed and will be played on Feb. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. with varsity girls followed by varsity boys.

Southside travels to Fayetteville on Tuesday and then hosts Rogers Heritage on Feb. 11.

DISTRICT UPDATES

Tournaments coming up

Next week is the final week of the regular season for teams in Class A-4A before they start their postseason runs.

District tournaments will be held the week of Feb. 14 with all finals set for Feb. 19. Regional tournaments will start the following week.

The 4A-4 district tournament will be held at Subiaco Academy, the 3A-4 at Cedarville, the 3A-5 at Two Rivers High School in Ola, and the 2A-4 at Mountainburg.