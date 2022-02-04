Roads icy across Central Arkansas, officials say; thousands in state remain without power

Icy and snow-covered roads are being reported across most of the state Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, with highways and interstates in Central Arkansas reporting icy patches during the morning commute. Thousands of Arkansans also remained without power.

As of 7:30 a.m., patches of ice were being reported on Interstates 30, 40, 440 and 530 in Central Arkansas, according to the department's IDriveArkansas website.

Several crashes were reported Friday morning across portions of the region.

A two-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer at mile marker 125.2 on U.S. 40 near Conway temporarily blocked all eastbound lanes.

A crash near the Main Street exit on U.S. 67 in Jacksonville slowed southbound traffic for shortly under two hours, and another on Interstate 40 near Carlisle in Lonoke County stalled westbound traffic.

Entergy Arkansas reported 4,069 customers across the state remain without power, with the highest number of outages reported in Phillips, 1,977, and Arkansas,1,128, counties in east Arkansas.

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reports 6,599 customers remain without power, with the highest numbers in southeast Arkansas. Lincoln County reports 2,376 are without power. Cleveland County is reporting 2,058 outages, and Jefferson County reports 1,543 outages.

The winter storm, which moved through Arkansas on Thursday dumped 10 inches of snow in the Northwest corner and covered much of the rest of the state in sleet and freezing rain.

