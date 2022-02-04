Rogers man armed with knife accused of attempted murder

ROGERS -- Police intercepted a man armed with a knife after he sent messages threatening to kill a former girlfriend, according to court documents.

Javier Rueda, 36, of Rogers was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was arrested Wednesday in connection with attempted capital murder and terroristic threatening.

A Rogers police officer responded at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday to a call concerning a terroristic threatening report, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A woman showed the officer multiple text messages to her from Rueda, her former boyfriend, stating he was riding his bicycle to kill her, the affidavit states.

Another police officer found Rueda walking his bicycle at Second and Locust streets, a block from the woman's house. The officer turned on his lights and Rueda immediately got on his knees with his back toward the police vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The officer was handcuffing Rueda and saw a 10-inch filet blade lying in front of Rueda, according to the affidavit.

The officer noted Rueda's phone was playing a menacing song at full blast and he was wearing a bandana around his face disguising his identity. Rueda's head was covered by the hood from his jacket and he was wearing rubber gloves, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she feared for her life and wanted to press charges. The affidavit claims the text messages show intent of Rueda plotting to kill the woman.

Police were taking Rueda to the jail when he uttered he messed up and was going to kill the woman, according to the affidavit.