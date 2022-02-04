Shares in Facebook parent Meta nosedive 26%

Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. plunged 26% Thursday in a rout that, in its sheer scale, is unlike anything Wall Street or Silicon Valley has ever seen.

The catalyst, analysts say, was news that Facebook's user growth seemed to have hit a ceiling and its momentum is stalling. Thursday's collapse wiped out more than $230 billion of market value in an instant -- a figure unprecedented in stock-market history.

This quarter's sales forecast also disappointed Wall Street, and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg saw his personal wealth potentially plummet about $24 billion. He acknowledged that Meta is facing serious competition for user time and attention, particularly from viral video-sharing app TikTok.

In Wednesday's earnings report, Meta said revenue in the current period will be $27 billion to $29 billion, compared with the $30.3 billion that analysts estimated on average. Changes to Apple's mobile software that require user permission to gather data for ad tracking are crimping revenue by limited targeted advertising, Meta said.

The social media giant also reported a sharp rise in expenses. It invested more than $10 billion in Zuckerberg's plan to transform Meta into a virtual reality -- actually, a "metaverse-based" -- company.

Facebook reported 2.91 billion monthly users in the fourth quarter, flat compared with the previous period. The main app's daily active users in North America -- the company's most lucrative market -- declined slightly from 196 million to 195 million.

The report marks a turnaround for a company that has posted share gains in every year but one since its 2012 initial public offering, stoking concern for some that Meta Platforms' flagship product and core advertising moneymaker has plateaued after years of consistent gains.

"These cuts run deep," wrote Michael Nathanson, an analyst at brokerage Moffett Nathanson, who titled his note "Facebook: The Beginning of the End?" The results were "a headline grabber and not in a good way."

The mood on Wall Street has turned bleak on the longtime market darling.

The size of Facebook's collapse illustrates how tech companies have ballooned in size to become behemoths with unprecedented market power, and the drama that can ensue when they stumble.

Twitter, Snap and Pinterest all closed lower Thursday and dragged the Nasdaq Index down 4.2%, its worst selloff since September 2020.

Meta gets about 97% of its revenue from advertising on its social platforms. It warned again about the impact of recent changes to Apple's iOS software for iPhones, which requires that companies like Meta ask users for explicit permission to gather data about them. Early estimates show that most users decline this tracking, which makes targeted advertising -- Facebook's main selling point to businesses -- harder.

"We believe the impact of iOS overall is a headwind on our business in 2022, on the order of $10 billion," Chief Financial Officer David Wehner said on a conference call Wednesday.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company is working on ways to help advertisers target people with messages that require less personal data.

"There are also a lot of things that small businesses and large businesses can do to take advantage of the many targeting and measurement tools we have," Sandberg said on the call.

"Meta is sacrificing its core business model for its fascination with the metaverse," said Rachel Jones, an analyst with the research firm GlobalData. "Betting big on the metaverse isn't a bad thing -- the technology is set to be huge and provide a multitude of opportunities -- but it will take at least another decade to really get going."

CARRYOVER OF PROBLEMS

While tech companies are accustomed to making big bets on futuristic-sounding ideas that sometimes become reality -- and come with a huge payoff -- Wall Street doesn't like uncertainty, experts say. There's also the matter of Facebook's continued difficulty in dealing with toxic real-world effects on its existing platform.

There's "continued concern that Facebook's past challenges will follow Meta into the metaverse," said Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester Research. "The company has work to do to convince consumers that Meta's expression of the metaverse is a good thing,"

Since Meta took on its new name last fall, the company has been shifting resources and hiring engineers -- including from competitors like Apple and Google -- who can help Zuckerberg realize his vision.

Zuckerberg has described the metaverse as a "virtual environment" in which users can immerse themselves instead of just staring at a screen. Theoretically, the metaverse would be a place where people can meet, work and play using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices.

Despite a backlash to Facebook's problems ranging from the spread of misinformation and privacy mishaps to concerns over teen mental health and hate speech, Zuckerberg continues to believe that bold bets to steer the company in new directions have generally paid off.

In the Wednesday conference call, Zuckerberg said the company's investments this year will focus on Reels -- a TikTok-esque short form video service on Instagram -- as well as messaging, ads, commerce, privacy, artificial intelligence "and, of course, the metaverse."

"Making meaningful progress across all seven of these areas is going to improve the services we offer today and will help power a social, intuitive, and entertaining metaverse," he said. But he acknowledged that "this fully realized vision is still a ways off, and although the direction is clear, our path ahead is not perfectly defined."

MANY METAVERSES

While Wall Street's metaverse optimism appears to fall well short off Zuckerberg's, Meta's rivals are ramping up their own metaverse projects. That includes Apple, Google and Microsoft, which recently bought the video game company Activision Blizzard with the hopes of accelerating its ambitions for the metaverse.

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley sought to calm investors, noting that Zuckerberg outlined not one but seven investment priorities for the company this year. He said he doesn't think Meta's initial goal of reaching 1 billion metaverse users is a stretch -- and importantly, he believes only 40% would be gamers, signaling its broader appeal.

Meta's stock plunge doesn't discourage metaverse enthusiast and venture capitalist Matthew Ball, who months before Facebook's renaming started an index fund of metaverse-related companies. Meta the company is one of the 45 stocks in Ball's index.

"Mark's focus on the next-generation internet is actually justified by the fact they can see in their core business that growth is slowing, that users are shifting elsewhere, and in particular, young users are shifting to these virtual and immersive worlds where they're a small participant and where their investments are focused," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Barbara Ortutay and Matt O'Brien of The Associated Press; and by Kurt Wagner, Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Jan-Patrick Barnert of Bloomberg News (WPNS).