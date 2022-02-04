Signing Day Report





FOOTBALL

Burns headed to Arkansas as PWO

OZARK -- Ozark lineman Brock Burns immediately accepted the opportunity presented to him by the Arkansas Razorbacks and assistant coach Ryan Yurachek.

"Coach Yurachek just texted me out of nowhere and gave me a preferred walk-on offer," Burns said. "I was excited. It was pretty cool. It just came out of nowhere so it was awesome."

Burns originally committed to Kansas but decommitted a year ago due to coaching changes. He had other offers as well but quickly accepted the offer from the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on even foregoing a visit.

"I was going to go up there on a visit but I knew right when he texted me that it was where I wanted to go," Burns said.

Burns earned his first start on the offensive line at Ozark late in his freshman season after ninth-graders were called up after the junior high season. From there, the 6-4, 290-pound Burns has been considered among the best offensive linemen in the state.

He was selected Class 4A All-State this season and named the Outstanding Offensive Lineman of the 4A-4.

Burns can play all three positions on the offensive line.

"I will probably play guard or center," Burns said. "I'm a little undersized for tackle, but it happens."

Yates signs with Hendrix College

Ozark's Bryar Yates signed a letter of intent with Hendrix College on Wednesday for two reason.

"I like their facilities and their team, and their academics," Yates said. "Their program is outstanding. That's a big thing that I want to focus on is academics."

Known as the brainiac for the Hillbillies, Yates was also a dominant two-way lineman for this past season. Generally an offensive lineman, Yates also enjoyed working a lot on the defensive line this past season.

"We had a strong rotation," Yates said. "I really loved it but offense, that's my bread and butter."

Yates was selected for the Arkansas High School Association All-State Football game in June at the University of Central Arkansas.

Cedarville RB Kattich headed to NSU

Cedarville's Darryl Kattich is good enough to play linebacker at the next level, but he chose Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., because they like him at running back.

"They said I can run the football and that I ran hard," Kattich said. "They can see me being a running back for them."

Kattich is Crawford County's all-time leading rusher after rushing for more than 2,000 yards two years in a row.

Kattich finished his career with 5,668 yards and 62 touchdowns on the ground after rushing for 2,108 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior and 2,009 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Bowen was the primary recruiter for Kattich and obviously liked his durability with 663 carries in his career.

"The coaches made me feel like they really wanted me to play there," Kattich said. "It seemed like they really cared. I liked that, and I liked the program."

Kattich is a rare three-time All-State selection and has been chosen to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game in June.

Charleston linebacker inks with Lyon College

Ransom Merechka signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his football career at Lyon College in Batesville.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Merechka said. "I'm excited to go play at the next level."

Ian Lieb started recruiting Merechka early and stayed with the All-State linebacker.

"He's been my recruiter the whole time," Merechka said. "Every step of the way, he's been there. He knows I'm a hard worker in the classroom and on the field. I know he's ready for me to get up there and show them what I can do."

Merechka led Charleston in tackles with 142, including 46 solo tackles, this past year and had 233 over his three years for the Tigers. He also had two interceptions and three fumble recoveries this past season.

Merechka has been chosen to participate in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game in June.

BASKETBALL

Crane signs letter of intent with Hendrix College

Carter Crane didn't even consider another school after visiting Hendrix College to continue her athletic and academic career.

"As soon as I set foot there, I felt like I was at home and it's a great academic school," the Ozark senior said. "That's important to me. I'm super excited about it."

The 6-3 Crane averages 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks a game for the Lady Hillbillies.

Crane is even more adept in the classroom, scoring a 31 on her American College Test.

"It's a big motivator to me to be well rounded," Crane said. "I focus on being great at everything not just basketball."

VOLLEYBALL

Ozark senior Asbeck signs with John Brown

Isabella Asbeck is a pioneer for the Lady Hillbillies, being the first at the school to earn a volleyball scholarship.

Asbeck signed on Wednesday with John Brown University.

"It's super cool," Asbeck said. "I've had so many congratulations, and there are a lot of expectations to live up to."

Asbeck, who will be a defensive specialist at JBU after being an all-around utility player for Ozark, chose JBU for several reasons.

"It's a Christian college and my brother and sister both went there," Asbeck said. "They both had really good experiences there."

RODEO

Leavell pursues dream at Missouri Valley College

Hayden Leavell was considering other schools that offered a scholarship to continue his rodeo career until he received the call he'd only dreamed about from Missouri Valley College rodeo coach Ken Mason.

"It's always been a dream of mine," Leavell said. "I never would have thought I would have gotten a scholarship there. I had several other smaller schools offer, and I was looking at them. Coach Ken called and we started talking. I met him this past summer at National High School finals. He sent me a scholarship. I was super excited."

In addition to being a rodeo competitor, Leavell raises cattle and helps with the family poultry operation. He joined 4-H at an early age and is a member of the school's Future Farmers of America.

He competed in the Junior World Finals in December in Las Vegas in bareback riding.

Leavell signed his letter of intent on Wednesday.

"They produce world champions," Leavell said. "That's why I committed to them."

TRACK AND FIELD

Ozark decathlete signs with Pittsburgh State

Britton Gage has plenty left to accomplish in his senior season but has already decided on his next step as he signed his letter of intent on Wednesday at Pittsburg State to continue his track career.

"Their facilities are super nice and they have majors that I'm interested in, including auto and diesel tech," Gage said. "I felt like it was the best option for me."

Gage finished sixth at the state decathlon last May and will focus on pole vault at Pittsburg State in Kansas.

"This first year, they want to me focus on pole vault and see how I develop," Gage said. "If I improve enough, I will get the opportunity to try other stuff."

Gage also played football as a third-generation Hillbilly following in the footsteps of his dad, Keith, who was a Wishbone fullback under Mark Ford, and his grandfather, Rick, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams but also participated in the decathlon.

