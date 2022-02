Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASEBALL FIRST THREE GAMES

UAM (1-0)

Feb. 1 at West Alabama, won 5-1 Feb. 8 vs. West Alabama, 2 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Central Missouri, at Houston (Minute Maid Park), 1:30 p.m.

UAPB (0-0)

MLB Andre Dawson Classic at New Orleans Feb. 18 vs. New Orleans Feb. 19 vs. Prairie View A&M Feb. 20 vs. Grambling State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL LAST THREE GAMES

UAPB MEN (5-17, 3-6 SWAC)

Jan. 22 at Southern, lost 99-51 Jan. 24 at Grambling State, lost 76-65 Jan. 29 at Miss. Valley State, won 74-68

UAPB WOMEN (9-10, 5-4 SWAC)

Jan. 22 at Southern, lost 78-64 Jan. 24 at Grambling State, lost 83-72 Jan. 29 at Miss. Valley State, won 75-63

UAM MEN (9-9, 5-7 GREAT AMERICAN)

Jan. 29 at SW Oklahoma State, won 71-51 Jan. 31 vs. NW Oklahoma State, lost 71-55 Feb. 3 vs. Southern Arkansas, ppd. (campus closed)

UAM WOMEN (0-20, 0-14 GREAT AMERICAN)

Jan. 29 at SW Oklahoma State, lost 95-40 Feb. 3 vs. Southern Arkansas, ppd. (covid-19 protocols) Feb. 5 at Arkansas Tech, ppd. (covid-19 protocols)

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN’S STANDINGS

Team Conf. Over.

Southern.............................7-2 12-9

Florida A&M ........................7-2 9-11

Grambling State..................7-2 9-12

Texas Southern...................6-3 8-10

Alcorn State........................6-3 7-14

Alabama A&M .....................4-5 5-14

Alabama State.....................4-5 5-16

Prairie View A&M ................4-5 5-13

Bethune-Cookman..............3-6 5-16

UAPB.......................... 3-6 5-17

Jackson State......................2-7 4-16

Miss. Valley State...............1-8 1-18

WOMEN’S STANDINGS

Team Conf. Over.

Jackson State......................9-0 11-6

Southern.............................7-2 9-11

Alabama A&M .....................6-3 8-11

Alabama State.....................6-3 7-11

UAPB.......................... 5-4 9-10

Grambling State..................5-4 8-12

Texas Southern...................5-4 5-11

Prairie View A&M ................4-5 7-13

Florida A&M ........................3-6 2-17

Bethune-Cookman..............2-7 3-15

Alcorn State........................1-8 2-14

Miss. Valley State...............1-8 2-15

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE MEN’S STANDINGS

Team Conf. Over.

Oklahoma Baptist................10-3 13-6

SE Oklahoma State.............9-3 14-4

Southern Nazarene..............9-4 14-5

NW Oklahoma State............9-5 14-6

Southern Arkansas..............8-6 12-8

Henderson State.................7-6 11-8

East Central (Okla.) .............6-6 8-10

SW Oklahoma State............6-6 7-10

UA Monticello............... 5-7 9-9

Arkansas Tech.....................3-8 6-11

Harding...............................2-11 4-15

Ouachita Baptist..................2-11 4-15

WOMEN’S STANDINGS

Team Conf. Over.

SW Oklahoma State............11-2 17-4

Harding...............................10-4 14-5

Southern Nazarene..............9-5 14-7

Oklahoma Baptist................8-6 12-8

SE Oklahoma State.............7-6 9-10

Henderson State.................7-7 12-8

Arkansas Tech.....................7-7 10-8

East Central (Okla.) .............7-7 10-8

NW Oklahoma State............7-7 11-9

Southern Arkansas..............5-9 10-10

Ouachita Baptist..................5-9 7-11

UA Monticello............... 0-14 0-20

COLLEGE FOOTBALL UAM 2022 SIGNEES

Doerian Allen, wide receiver, 5-9, 160, Monticello (Monticello HS) Jordyn Artis, tight end, 6-2, 200, Oberlin, La. (Oberlin HS) Blake Bell, linebacker, 6-3, 205, Lake Ridge, Texas (Lake Ridge HS) Ja’Coriae Brown, running back, 5-11, 190, Camden (Camden Fairview HS) Holden Daigle, tight end, 6-3, 215, Church Point, La. (Church Point HS) Cayden Dominey, linebacker, 6-2, 190, Noble, Okla. (Noble HS) Keyvuntae Featherson, defensive back, 6-2, 180, Texarkana, Texas (Texas HS) Armarieus Follins, defensive back, 6-1, 190, Baton Rouge (Mentorship Academy) Cade Forrester, quarterback, 6-1, 180, Hoxie (Hoxie HS) Javonnie Gibson, tight end, 6-3, 205, Opelousas, La. (Opelousas HS) Nick Howard, wide receiver, 6-3, 170, Metairie, La. (Archbishop Rummel HS) Alex Jenkins, tight end, 6-3, 200, Hamburg (Hamburg HS) Ervin Jones, linebacker, 6-0, 225, Hammond, La. (Hammond HS) Jacob Jones, defensive lineman, 6-3, 240, Cave City (Cave City HS) Jeremy Kyle, wide receiver, 6-5, 185, Ore City (Ore City HS) Josh Lawson, quarterback, 6-3, 185, Centerpoint (Centerpoint HS) Brycen Leblanc, defensive back, 6-0, 175, Iowa, La. (Iowa HS) Arlie Lee, wide receiver, 6-2, 205, Stuttgart (Stuttgart HS) Jordan Light, linebacker, 6-0, 220, Monticello (Monticello HS) Ryan Miller, wide receiver, 6-2, 175, New Orleans (Warren Easton HS) Christian Murphy, defensive line, 6-3, 225, Opelousas, La. (Opelousas HS) Jake Newchurch, linebacker, 6-0, 2-5, Thibodaux, La. (E.D. White Catholic HS) Ty Quibodeaux, offensive lineman, 6-0, 275, Prairieville, La. (Dutchtown HS) Antonio Remley, athlete, 6-1, 180, Monticello (Drew Central HS) Jacorey Robertson, defensive line, 6-2, 260, Laplace, La. (East St. John HS) Emauri Sibley, linebacker, 6-0, 200, Zachary, La. (Zachary HS) Buddy Taylor, quarterback, 5-11, 175, River Ridge, La. (John Curtis Christian School) Johnny Taylor, linebacker, 6-2, 225, New Orleans (Warren Easton HS) Jyson Thomas, defensive line, 6-3, 280, Haughton, La. (Haughton HS) Gared Washington, defensive line, 6-4, 240, River Ridge, La. (John Curtis Christian School) Keith Wells Jr., defensive line, 6-1, 250, Monticello (Monticello HS) Rayquan Williams, defensive line, 6-2, 240, Laplace, La. (East St. John HS) Javontae Yarbrough, offensive line, 6-4, 240, Katy, Texas (Taylor HS)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL FIRST THREE GAMES

UAPB (0-0)

Lady Demon Classic at Northwestern State Feb. 11 at Northwestern State, 3 p.m.

Feb. 12 vs. Tenn.-Martin, 9 a.m. vs. Tenn.-Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13 vs. Baylor, 11 a.m.

UAM (0-0)

Mike McGhee/Ronnie Hawkins Classic at Ouachita Baptist Feb. 6 vs. Southwest Baptist (Mo.), 11 a.m.

Feb. 6 vs. Cameron (Okla.), 1 p.m.

Feb. 7 vs. Emporia (Kan.) State, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL BOYS STANDINGS

5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Team Conf. Over.

Lake Hamilton..................... 7-0 17-3

Pine Bluff.................... 7-0 13-6

Hot Springs Lakeside.......... 5-2 13-5

White Hall.................... 3-4 8-10

Hot Springs......................... 2-4 7-12

Sheridan............................. 2-5 12-8

El Dorado............................ 1-5 5-13

Texarkana............................ 0-5 1-10

CONFERENCE 4A-8

Team Conf. Over.

Magnolia............................. 7-0 16-0

Watson Chapel.............. 7-2 13-8

Monticello........................... 7-2 10-9

Camden Fairview................. 4-4 10-7

Crosett................................ 3-5 8-12

Star City.............................. 3-5 5-12

Warren................................ 1-6 3-12

Hamburg............................. 0-8 2-14

CONFERENCE 3A-6

Team Conf. Over.

Episcopal Collegiate............ 9-1 13-7

Jacksonville Lighthouse...... 9-2 13-12

Cent. Ark. Christian............. 8-2 14-4

DeWitt................................. 5-5 11-7

Helena-WH Central.............. 4-6 10-7

Dollarway.................... 2-7 2-14

Palestine-Wheatley.............. 1-7 1-14

LISA Academy West........... 1-8 1-9

GIRLS STANDINGS

5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Team Conf. Over.

Lake Hamilton..................... 7-0 18-2

Hot Springs Lakeside.......... 6-1 12-6

El Dorado............................ 4-3 11-5

Sheridan............................. 3-4 8-9

Pine Bluff.................... 3-4 4-9

White Hall........................... 2-5 8-10

Texarkana............................ 1-4 9-5

Hot Springs......................... 0-6 4-12

CONFERENCE 4A-8

Team Conf. Over.

Magnolia............................. 9-0 15-4

Star City.............................. 8-1 17-5

Camden Fairview................. 7-2 13-5

Watson Chapel.............. 4-5 4-16

Monticello........................... 2-5 2-13

Hamburg............................. 0-5 4-10

Warren................................ 0-5 2-9

Crossett.............................. 0-7 0-13

CONFERENCE 3A-6

Team Conf. Over.

Episcopal Collegiate............ 10-1 16-5

Central Ark. Christian.......... 7-1 14-7

DeWitt................................. 7-3 14-6

Helena-WH Central.............. 7-3 11-4

Jacksonville Lighthouse...... 4-7 6-14

Palestine-Wheatley.............. 1-6 1-14

Dollarway.................... 1-7 1-16

LISA Academy West........... 0-9 0-10

SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, FEB. 5 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alcorn State at UAPB (women and men), 3 p.m.

UAM at Arkansas Tech (men), 5 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jackson State at UAPB (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at UAM (men), 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 8 PREP BASKETBALL

Star City at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Pine Bluff at Lake Hamilton (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Dollarway at LISA Academy West (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

East Central (Okla.) at UAM (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASKETBALL

DeWitt at Dollarway (girls and boys), 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11 PREP BASKETBALL

White Hall at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Warren (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at Alabama State (women and men), 2 p.m.

SE Oklahoma State at UAM (women and men), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 14 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at Alabama A&M (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

UAM at Southern Arkansas (men), 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 15 PREP BASKETBALL

Hot Springs at White Hall (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Pine Bluff at Sheridan (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Crossett at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAM at Oklahoma Baptist (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18 PREP BASKETBALL

Hot Springs Lakeside at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Monticello (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

White Hall at El Dorado (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAM at Southern Nazarene (women and men), 1 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at UAPB (women and men), 3 p.m.