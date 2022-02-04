Springdale panel OKs school expansion plans

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale Planning Committee on Tuesday approved plans for more than 450,000 square feet of new learning space for students.

The Springdale School District, the state's largest, presented large-scale development plans for expansions of Southwest Junior High on Princeton Avenue, Central Junior High on West Huntsville Avenue and Springdale High School on South Pleasant Street.

When completed, both junior high expansions will create essentially complete schools, allowing for the removal of most of the current buildings. Both expansions are estimated at about 150,000 square feet, and both will include a second story of classrooms. Both will be built south of the current school buildings.

Brandon Rush of Engineering Services Inc. in Springdale said the district wants to begin construction at Central and the high school next month. He expected the same for Southwest.

The new buildings at Southwest will include everything that belongs in a junior high -- a band room, choir room, cafeteria and more -- said Brad Chilcote, vice president of WDD Architects in North Little Rock.

Rush said Central's new building will include the same.

Southwest also will receive a new fieldhouse, built adjacent to the football stadium on the east part of the campus, Chilcote said.

The construction at Springdale High School will add classrooms and new boys and girls gyms for indoor sports, Rush said.

A 360-foot-tall sheer brick wall on the south end zone of Bulldog Stadium will highlight the project, Rush said. The school will use it to highlight Bulldog sports history, he said.

The expansions at the high school will require the removal of the "flat building" for classrooms and the current Auxiliary Gym, both on the north side of campus.

Southwest Junior High and Springdale High School both opened in 1967, according to information provided by the district's communications staff. Central opened in 1972.

Springdale High School serves 2,041 students this year, according to the Arkansas Department of Education's online data center. Central serves 863 students, and Southwest 660.