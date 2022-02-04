State Sports Briefs

BASEBALL

UCA's Cleveland earns preseason honor

University of Central Arkansas pitcher Tyler Cleveland was named to the All-ASUN preseason baseball team, which was announced Wednesday.

A sophomore right-hander from Sheridan, Cleveland was first-team All-Southland Conference and the league's Reliever of the Year last season. He also garnered third-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball. He finished 2021 with 9 saves in 23 appearances, striking out 84 in 662/3 innings.

The Bears were also picked eighth in the ASUN preseason poll.

-- Adam Cole

FOOTBALL

UCA's Godfrey enters transfer portal

University of Central Arkansas defensive back Cameron Godfrey announced Wednesday that he would be entering the transfer portal and intends to transfer from the program.

Godfrey finished the 2021 season with 37 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and an interception.

He's the second Bear in the past week to enter the portal, joining Deandre Lamont, the team's second leading-tackler in 2021.

-- Adam Cole