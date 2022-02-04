Steps to prepare for winter weather

When extreme weather strikes, emergency experts point to preparation as the key to making it through the worst of scenarios.

Winter storms, like those sweeping across Arkansas and much of the U.S. right now, create increased risk of car wrecks, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and even heart attacks related to overexertion.

Frigid temperatures coupled with snow and ice are expected to linger in Arkansas for the next few days. Experts advise that people remain home.

Those with young children, the elderly and people with disabilities are more susceptible to ill health effects related to cold weather.

SAFETY AT HOME

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends staying up to date with local weather predictions and conditions. FEMA suggests several preparations:

• Prepare your home for the cold with insulation, caulking and weather stripping.

• Gather supplies in case you lose power, including medication, groceries, flashlights, extra batteries and a radio for weather updates.

• Ensure phones and other devices are charged. Portable charging devices can also be helpful when power is lost.

• If power is lost, only use generators and grills outside and away from windows to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Never use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

• Dress warmly and limit time outside. Avoid overexertion when working outside or shoveling snow.

• Watch for signs of hypothermia (shivering, exhaustion, confusion, loss of dexterity, memory loss and slurred speech) or frostbite (numbness or skin that is white or grayish-yellow, unusually firm or waxy).

• Check on neighbors.

ON THE ROAD

If you must leave your home, the most important thing to remember is to drive slowly, giving your vehicle plenty of time to stop and accelerate, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

• In case of emergency, make a supply kit for your car that includes jumper cables, sand in case you get stuck, a snow/ice scraper, flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, water and non-perishable food.

• Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of fuel, test your battery and inspect tires to ensure they are inflated and have proper tread.

• Always assume downed power lines are live and remain at least 35 feet away. Call 911 to report any downed lines.

When driving in snow or ice, AAA advises proceeding slowly and leaving early to give yourself plenty of time.

• Steer gently and avoid coming to complete stops when possible.

• Don't tailgate other drivers and never use cruise control on slippery roads.

• If your vehicle does begin to lose traction, turn against the skid, continuing to steer in the direction you want to go.