Super Quiz: Dames

1. Actress who co-starred with Richard Burton in the 1963 film "Cleopatra."

2. She is best known for her roles in "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music."

3. She starred in the TV series "Murder, She Wrote."

4. She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Queen Elizabeth in "Shakespeare in Love."

5. She portrayed Violet Crawley in the TV drama "Downton Abbey."

6. She portrayed Mrs. Emma Peel in the TV series "The Avengers."

7. She is the first person to achieve the Triple Crown of acting in both the U.S. and the U.K.

8. Winner of the Best Actress Oscar for her role in "Howards End."

9. Dame Lesley Lawson is the real name of this English model, actress and singer.

ANSWERS:

1. Elizabeth Taylor

2. Julie Andrews

3. Angela Lansbury

4. Judi Dench

5. Maggie Smith

6. Diana Rigg

7. Helen Mirren

8. Emma Thompson

9. Twiggy