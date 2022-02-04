Tesla drivers report problems with braking unnecessarily

SAN FRANCISCO — Teslas are unexpectedly slamming on their brakes in response to imagined hazards — such as oncoming traffic on two-lane roads — which has prompted their terrified owners to lodge a surge of complaints with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over the past three months, according to a Washington Post analysis of federal auto safety data.

The phenomenon, known as “phantom braking,” has been a persistent issue for Tesla vehicles.

The automaker was forced to recall a version of its Full Self-Driving software in October over false positives to its automatic emergency-braking system that it said were triggered by the software update. Complaints soared after the recall and remain elevated, signaling continued owner concern.

Owner reports of phantom braking to the agency rose to 107 complaints in the past three months, compared with 34 in the preceding 22 months.

In addition to the safety recall in late October, the timing of the complaints coincides with a period in which Tesla has stopped using radar sensors in its vehicles to supplement the suite of cameras that perceive their surroundings. Tesla announced last year that it would stop equipping Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles built in North America with radar beginning in May 2021. Tesla’s new approach is known as “Tesla Vision.” Tesla vehicles are equipped with eight surround-view cameras the automaker says “provide 360 degrees of visibility around the car at up to 250 meters of range.” It also uses 12 ultrasonic sensors to detect objects around the vehicle. Tesla eventually wants to transition its fleet to Tesla Vision, and some owners have been left wondering whether their cars’ radar sensors will be disabled.

Several of the owners who filed complaints with regulators said their cars seemed overly sensitive to trucks in the opposite lane. One owner described how around noon on a straight road, the car lurched from 50 mph to a near-stop seemingly in response to a large truck.

Tesla, which disbanded its public relations department in 2020, did not respond to a request for comment.

Tesla also plans to issue an over-the-air software fix for more than 817,000 cars because of a seat belt chime malfunction that could cause drivers to not be aware that they are unbuckled.

Tesla plans to release the recall after discussions with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to a notice filed online by the agency Thursday. No accidents have been reported, according to documents filed by Tesla with the agency.

The recall covers 817,143 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Alcantara of The Associated Press and by Keith Laing of Bloomberg News (WPNS).