Texas A&M pulls away from Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The previous two times the University of Arkansas women's basketball team squared off with Texas A&M, the game was decided by one or two points. The Aggies used a big third-quarter run to make sure there wasn't much drama late on Thursday night at Reed Arena.

Kayla Wells poured in a game-high 30 points and Texas A&M never trailed after the first quarter in a 77-64 win over the Razorbacks.

Jordan Nixon hit a pair of buzzer-beaters to knock off the Razorbacks twice last season, but this time the Aggies were in control after the middle of the second quarter. Texas A&M (12-9, 2-7 SEC) out-shot Arkansas from the three-point line and dominated the rebounding battle.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said fatigue was definitely a factor following the Razorbacks' 86-83 overtime loss at Tennessee on Monday. Arkansas shot just 4 of 23 (17.4 %) on three-point shots and was outrebounded 58-46. That figure included 19 offensive rebounds by the Aggies.

"Not a little [fatigued], a lot," Neighbors said. "That Monday turnaround with the way it goes into overtime. The amount of energy we expended and then how hard it is to prep for A&M. There's no question I did a really bad job of giving them their legs.

"I thought we were a step slow. ... that's the worst start we've been off to in maybe about a month. You got to give A&M credit They've got their backs to the wall. They came out. They were coiled. Obviously, Wells was amazing start to finish the entire game."

The Razorbacks also struggled from the free-throw line, making just 14 of 25 (56 percent). The Aggies won that battle, too, making 18 of 23 (78.3%).

Arkansas (14-8, 4-5) pulled within 43-39 on Jersey Wolfenbarger's inside basket early in the third quarter, but it was all Aggies from there.

The Aggies bounced back after Arkansas put together a 9-0 spurt to get within 43-39 early in the second half. Texas A&M responded with 17-3 run to take control, 60-42. The Razorbacks went nearly six minutes without a field goal and trailed 64-48 after three quarters.

Arkansas played without the services of guard Makayla Daniels because of a knee injury. The junior, who was leading the team in scoring before Monday, was injured in the second quarter of Monday night's loss at Tennessee and didn't return. Neighbors said playing without her was also a factor.

Freshman Samara Spencer led Arkansas with 20 points, while Amber Ramirez added 17. Wolfenbarger also registered a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Aggies have struggled lately, losing seven of their previous eight in Coach Gary Blair's final season.

Prior to this season, Blair announced this would be his last in a storied coaching career. He ranks third in career wins (850) among active Division I coaches and led the Aggies to a national championship in 2011. Blair, who is in his 19th season at A&M, also guided Arkansas to its only Final Four appearance in 1998.

Neighbors credits Blair for his success in college coaching and said he will always look up to him. The longtime coach hired Neighbors as his director of basketball operations in 1999 when he was the Arkansas coach.

"I hope 850 is enough to get him in the Naismith Hall of Fame," Neighbors said. "He should be there. I know that I'm not a college basketball coach without him taking a chance on me."

Wells equaled Arkansas' three-pointer total by herself with four in scoring a season-high. Destiny Pitts also put up a double-double for Texas A&M with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Aaliyahn Patty also finished with a game-high 19 rebounds for the Aggies.

Ramirez hit a three-pointer to open the second quarter and key an 8-0 run to get the Razorbacks within 23-20. But Arkansas went without a field goal for more than five minutes late in second quarter and Texas A&M pushed the lead back to 39-28. Erynn Barnum's layup with 33 seconds left in the half snapped that dry spell, but the Aggies settled for the 39-30 halftime lead.

Well scored 10 in the opening quarter to help the Aggies take an early lead. Texas A&M led by as many as 11 in the first quarter and settled for a 23-14 lead after one.

The Razorbacks don't play again for a week until they host Auburn on Feb. 10 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.