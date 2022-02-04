‘The Wolf and the Lion’

78 Cast: Molly Kunz, Graham Greene, Charlie Carrick, Derek Johns, Rhys Slack, Evan Buliung

Director: Gilles de Maistre

Rating: PG, for thematic elements, language and some peril

Running time: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Playing theatrically.

Every once in a while a movie comes along that is completely ridiculous, but one or two things in the film keep me from being too hard on it. Enter: "The Wolf and The Lion."

This movie follows a 20-year-old girl named Alma (Molly Kunz) who, by complete coincidence, comes into possession of a wolf pup and lion cub on the exact same day. Then she decides to raise them on her own with no biology or zoology education whatsoever. She's a pianist, and highly unqualified to raise these animals.

But what the movie lacks in logic, it makes up for in wonderful landscape shots of Canadian forests and lakes, as well as adorable footage of real wolf pups and lion cubs. So it's hard to really come down too hard on "The Wolf and the Lion."

At its core, "The Wolf and the Lion" is a 12-year-old's fanfiction detailing what a young girl imagines it'd be like to live on an island with a wolf and a lion, raising both. The script seems like animal fanfiction -- like something Tina Belcher would write. (Google tells that fanfiction is fiction written by a fan of characters from a particular TV series, movie, etc.)

The film opens with Alma getting frustrated during piano rehearsal, as she has an audition coming up to join the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. That's when she gets word her grandfather has died. So she leaves her school in New York and travels to rural Canada, staying in his lake cabin.

Alma's temporary home is secluded on an island, and what few neighbors she has travel around via boat. Checking in on Alma is an old family friend named Joe (Graham Greene). He tells Alma her grandfather was a bit of an odd man and wanted a green funeral where his body would be used to grow a tree. Joe also tells Alma her grandfather recorded one last video message for her on a camera.

The human elements are definitely the weakest part of this film. The dialogue is nonsensical at times, particularly when Alma finds herself repeating environmentalist diatribes without even an ounce of conviction.

Alma watches the video of her grandfather, and he repeats some cliche message about how she needs to believe in herself. Her grandfather then reveals a white wolf has been visiting his cabin frequently. It's a wildly casual thing for a wolf to do.

Eventually, Alma meets the white wolf and rescues her from a net she'd been trapped in. Shortly afterward, the young musician comes upon a recent plane wreckage on her island. The plane was transporting a lion cub bought by a circus, and somehow the box carrying the lion was miraculously unharmed by the crash.

When Alma explores the wreckage, the lion's box opens, and the cub literally falls out of a tree and into the girl's arms. Does she freak out? Not even a little bit. Alma doesn't even act surprised. She just cradles the lion cub and takes it to her home immediately, like normal people do.

Right after she gets the lion cub inside, the white wolf enters carrying her own pup and takes shelter under a desk that was previously used by Alma's grandfather. Is it all ridiculous? Yes. Are the lion cub and wolf pup cute as hell? Also yes. And that's really what the movie spends most of its time focusing on, thankfully.

I was relieved "The Wolf and the Lion" had real animals to film with instead of using some horrid CGI. And for every moment I laughed at the movie's wildly improbable narrative, there was an equally cute number of scenes with these animals playing together to shut me up.

Time passes, and Alma raises the animals for what seems like an entire year. Somehow, she and Joe afford enough raw meat to feed the growing lion and wolf. And somehow the animals never leave her island. And somehow Alma never gets mauled or attacked by these wild animals. See what I mean? It's fanfiction.

Putting aside the risk of violence living with these animals in a cabin and having no zoology degree, there's just so much that should have gone wrong. They should have eaten her out of house and home. There's veterinary needs that likely went unmet because she kept the animals a secret. But the film tells audiences everything was fine, and all Alma really had to do was feed them. She names the wolf Mozart and the lion Dreamer.

Eventually, the perfect world Alma lives in comes to an end when she has a poorly edited fall and hits her head on a rock. She lies unconscious for a day before Joe finds her and has no choice but to call animal control on Dreamer and Mozart.

Mozart is taken by a scientist to a wolf refuge to be with his mother and her pack, while Dreamer goes to the circus that paid for him ... which curiously isn't illegal.

When Alma wakes up, she's determined to reunite with her friends, which just seems like the worst idea imaginable. Mozart is perfectly fine where he is. Dreamer needs to be rescued from the abusive circus, yes, but he also needs to be put in a sanctuary.

It's here the movie reaches an entirely new level of illogical writing. "The Wolf and the Lion" goes all "Homeward Bound," with the animals working to reunite and head back to the cabin on their own.

Alma clearly learns nothing from her mistakes, and the film has the audacity for an actual wolf biologist to apologize to her for taking away her Mozart. The biologist even confesses, "I was wrong," adding, "Science needs you." "You," as in, the girl who plays piano and recklessly endangered herself and others by keeping these two wild animals as pets on her island.

The acting in the film ranges from bottom-tier network sitcom at best to just a notch above "Troll 2" at worst. But hey, Kunz looks adorable in every scene, and the movie, sensing its true strength in these animals manages to put the emphasis on the brothers, Dreamer and Mozart. They're beyond cute. When combined with some beautiful aerial shots of Canadian forests and lakes, I find myself shrugging. I just can't stay mad at this nonsensical film.

Those wanting a kind-hearted animal story that makes a little more sense may be better served by digging out their VHS copy of "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey." Or maybe even a nature documentary on wolves or lions narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

For anyone else wanting to see a bunch of cute clips of a wolf and lion playing together, sandwiched between some far weaker human scenes, "The Wolf and The Lion" opens in theaters today.