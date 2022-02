Today's Olympic TV All times Central

USA (12:30-1:30 A.M.) MIXED DOUBLES CURLING United States vs. Sweden

NBC (5:30-8 A.M.) Opening ceremony

USA (1-7 P.M.) FIGURE SKATING Men's short program team event, rhythm dance team event, pairs' short program team event; MIXED DOUBLES CURLING United States vs. Sweden

NBC (7-10 P.M.) Opening ceremony

USA (7 P.M.-12:30 A.M.) MIXED DOUBLES CURLING Switzerland vs. Sweden; WOMEN'S SNOWBOARD Slopestyle qualifying; WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY Canada vs. Finland

Saturday's TV

USA (12:30 A.M.-4 P.M.) MEN'S SKI JUMPING Individual normal hill qualifying; MEN'S FREESTYLE SKIING Moguls qualifying, final; SPEED SKATING Women's 3,000 meters; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Women's skiathlon; WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee; SHORT TRACK Mixed relay final, women's 500 meter qualifying, men's 1,000 meter qualifying; MEN'S LUGE First, second runs; BIATHLON Mixed relay; SKI JUMPING Women's normal hill final

NBC (1-5 P.M.) SPEED SKATING Women's 3,000 meters; MEN'S LUGE First, second runs; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Women's skiathlon; FREESTYLE SKIING Men's moguls qualitying; SKI JUMPING Women's normal hill final

CNBC (3-7 P.M.) MIXED DOUBLES CURLING United States vs. China, United States vs. Canada

USA (4 P.M.-1 A.M.) WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee; SNOWBOARDING Women's slopestyle final, men's qualifying; MEN'S LUGE First, second runs; BIATHLON Mixed relay

NBC (7-10:30 P.M.) FIGURE SKATING Team event, women's short program, men's free skate; ALPINE SKIING Men's downhill run; SHORT TRACK Mixed relay final

CNBC (7-9 P.M.) MIXED DOUBLES CURLING United States vs. Czech Republic

NBC (11 P.M.-12:30 A.M.) SNOWBOARDING Women's slopestyle final; FREESTYLE SKIING Men's moguls final

Sunday's TV

USA (1 A.M.-4 P.M.) CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's skiathlon; SPEED SKATING Men's 5,000 meters; MIXED DOUBLES CURLING Norway vs. Sweden, Italy vs. Sweden; FREESTYLE SKIING Women's moguls qualifying, final; WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY United States vs. Switzerland; MEN'S LUGE Third, final runs; SKI JUMPING Men's normal hill final

NBC (1-5 P.M.) SPEED SKATING Men's 5,000 meters; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's skiathlon; SKI JUMPING Men's normal hill final

USA (4-6:30 P.M.) WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY United States vs. Switzerland

NBC (6-10:30 P.M.) FIGURE SKATING Team event, pairs' free skate, free dance, women's free skate; ALPINE SKIING Women's giant slalom first run; FREESTYLE SKIING big air qualifying, moguls final

USA (6:30-10 P.M.) ALPINE SKIING Women's giant slalom first run; FREESTYLE SKIING Big air qualifying; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's skiathlon; SKI JUMPING Men's normal hill final

USA (10 P.M.-12:30 A.M.) WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY Canada vs. Russian Olympic Committee

NBC (11 P.M.-1 A.M.) ALPINE SKIING Women's giant slalom final run; SNOWBOARDING Men's slopestyle final

Monday's TV

USA (12:30 A.M.-7:15 P.M.) FREESTYLE SKIING Men's big air qualifying; SHORT TRACK Men's 1,000 meter quarterfinals, semifinals, final; women's 500 meter quarterfinals, semifinals, final; SPEED SKATING Women's 1,500 meters; WOMEN'S LUGE First, second runs; SNOWBOARDING Men's slopestyle final; MIXED DOUBLES CURLING United States vs. Great Britain; BIATHLON Women's 15km individual; MIXED TEAM SKI JUMPING Normal hill

NBC (1-4 P.M.) BIATHLON Women's 15km individual; MIXED TEAM SKI JUMPING Normal hill

CNBC (4-9 P.M.) MIXED DOUBLES CURLING Semifinals

NBC (7-11:30 P.M.) FIGURE SKATING Men's short program; ALPINE SKIING Men's Super G; FREESTYLE SKIING Women's big air final; SHORT TRACK Women's 500 meter final; SPEED SKATING Women's 1,500 meters

USA (7:15 P.M.-12:30 A.M.) FIGURE SKATING Men's short program; WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY United States vs. Canada