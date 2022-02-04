Top 10 capsules

NOTE Some of these games may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather or covid-19 issues.

BOYS

*NO. 1 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT CONWAY

WHERE Buzz Bolding Arena, Conway

RECORDS North Little Rock 18-3, 7-0 6A-Central; Conway 12-8, 2-5 6A-Central

COACHES North Little Rock: Johnny Rice; Conway: Salty Longing

NOTEWORTHY The first battle between the two was close for a quarter and a half before North Little Rock sprinted away for a 78-52 victory. ... Conway is in the middle of a five-game losing streak after suffering a 42-39 setback at Little Rock Southwest on Tuesday. ... North Little Rock's Nick Smith and Kel'el Ware have been added to the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic rosters. The game will be played on April 30 in Memphis.

NO. 3 MAGNOLIA AT MONTICELLO

WHERE Dan Coston Fieldhouse, Monticello

RECORDS Magnolia 16-0, 7-0 4A-8; Monticello 10-8, 7-1 4A-8

COACHES Magnolia: Ben Lindsey; Monticello: Wayne Sherrer

NOTEWORTHY Magnolia has won its past two games (Star City, Crossett) by 96 points total. ... Monticello could move a half-game ahead of Magnolia in the conference standings with a victory. ... The Billies' only two losses in their past nine games were to Magnolia (57-26) and Watson Chapel (60-45).

*NO. 4 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT LITTLE ROCK HALL

WHERE George Cirks Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Parkview 16-3, 7-0 5A-Central; Hall 0-17, 0-7 5A-Central

COACHES Parkview: Scotty Thurman; Hall: Jon Coleman

NOTEWORTHY Parkview is coming off an emotional one against Maumelle in which the game had to be called in the third quarter after a melee led to a flood of Hornet ejections. ... Hall, which is loaded with freshmen and sophomores, is still looking for its first victory of the season. ... The Patriots will close out the regular season with back-to-back games at Jacksonville and Maumelle.

*GRAVETTE AT NO. 8 FARMINGTON

WHERE Cardinal Arena, Farmington

RECORDS Gravette 15-9, 5-4 4A-1; Farmington 22-1, 9-0 4A-1

COACHES Gravette: Matt Busch; Farmington: Johnny Taylor

NOTEWORTHY Farmington has already clinched a spot in the 4A-North Regional tournament that'll be held later this month at Cardinal Arena. ... Gravette gave Farmington a scare when the teams met on Jan. 18 before the Cardinals pulled out a 49-44 win. ... The Lions are 3-3 in their past six games.

*NO. 9 SPRINGDALE AT FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

WHERE Southside Arena, Fort Smith

RECORDS Springdale 14-5, 5-2 6A-West; Southside 6-14, 0-8 6A-West

COACHES Springdale: Jeremy Price; Southside: Stewart Adams

NOTEWORTHY Southside is looking to snap a 10-game losing skid. Its closest loss during that streak, however, was a 61-51 setback to Springdale on Jan. 7. ... Springdale is 2.5 games behind Fayetteville for the top spot in the 6A-West. ... The Bulldogs are 7-1 in their past eight road games.

*NO. 10 BRYANT AT LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

WHERE Rocket Gymnasium, Little Rock

RECORDS Bryant 14-5, 7-1 6A-Central; Catholic 8-9, 2-4 6A-Central

COACHES Bryant: Mike Abrahamson; Catholic: Todd Ezzi

NOTEWORTHY Khasen Robinson continued his strong play for Bryant in Tuesday's win over Fort Smith Northside by scoring 18 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer in the fourth quarter. ... The Hornets are 10-3 in their past 13 games. ... Catholic fell into fifth place in the 6A-Central after it lost 43-30 at Cabot.

NOTE

No. 2 Jonesboro is idle. No. 5 Maumelle is scheduled to play at Jacksonville on Saturday. No. 6 Marion had its game with West Memphis rescheduled for Feb. 17.

GIRLS

*NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT NO. 1 CONWAY

WHERE Buzz Bolding Arena, Conway

RECORDS North Little Rock 17-3, 5-1 6A-Central; Conway 21-1, 7-0 6A-Central

COACHES North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple; Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft

NOTEWORTHY This is the first of three consecutive home games for Conway, which hosts Cabot and No. 3 Fort Smith Northside next week. ... North Little Rock sits a half-game ahead of Northside for second place in the conference. ... Conway guard Chloe Clardy scored 27 points in the Lady Wampus Cats' 76-63 victory over the Lady Charging Wildcats last month.

*NO. 3 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT NO. 9 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHERE Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse, Little Rock

RECORDS Northside 18-2, 5-2 6A-Central; Central 15-5, 4-3 6A-Central

COACHES Northside: Rickey Smith; Central: Marlon Williams

NOTEWORTHY A win by Central will put it in a tie for third place with Northside in the league standings. A Lady Bear victory could put them in a tie for second, depending on how North Little Rock does against Conway. ... Northside held on to win 52-45 the first time the teams faced each other. ... The Lady Tigers, who are coming off a 10-point loss to North Little Rock, have Bryant and Cabot coming up.

*GRAVETTE AT NO. 4 FARMINGTON

WHERE Cardinal Arena, Farmington

RECORDS Gravette 14-10, 5-4 4A-1; Farmington 24-1, 9-0 4A-1

COACHES Gravette: Will Pittman; Farmington: Brad Johnson

NOTEWORTHY Farmington's Carson Dillard, Jenna Lawrence and Megan Hernandez combined for 66 of the team's 71 points Tuesday vs. Shiloh Christian. ... Gravette's recent 29-point loss to Pea Ridge was its worst since losing 68-31 to No. 6 Springdale Har-Ber on Nov. 16. ... A win by the Lady Cardinals would clinch at least a tie for the 4A-1 regular-season title.

*ROGERS HERITAGE AT NO. 6 SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHERE Wildcat Arena, Springdale

RECORDS Heritage 15-6, 6-2 6A-West; Har-Ber 15-4, 7-0 6A-West

COACHES Heritage: Josh Laymon; Har-Ber: Kimberly Jenkins

NOTEWORTHY Heritage could move within a half-game of first place Har-Ber with a victory. ... The Lady Wildcats' last loss to a team in Class 6A was an 81-70 setback to Cabot on Dec. 21. ... The Lady War Eagles' 72-40 blowout to Har-Ber on Jan. 7 was its largest margin of defeat in league play.

*RUSSELLVILLE AT NO. 7 GREENWOOD

WHERE H.B. Stewart Arena, Greenwood

RECORDS Russellville 10-8, 4-2 5A-West; Greenwood 15-4, 6-0 5A-West

COACHES Russellville: Jae Kell; Greenwood: Clay Reeves

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood took complete control of the 5A-West when it knocked off Vilonia 56-51 earlier this week behind Madison Cartwright's 29 points. ... Russellville suffered a huge blow when it was upset 38-31 by Alma on Tuesday. The loss put the Lady Cyclones in third place. ... The teams will play again on Feb. 14.

*GREENLAND AT NO. 8 BERGMAN

WHERE Panther Palace, Bergman

RECORDS Bergman 30-0, 9-0 3A-1; 3-12, 2-7 3A-1

COACHES Bergman: James Halitzka; Greenland: Alan Barton

NOTEWORTHY Bergman took a 72-29 win on Jan. 7 in the teams' first matchup. ... The Lady Panthers haven't allowed a team to score 50 points since Dec. 30, when they beat Russellville 71-54. ... Green Forest has lost six of its past seven games.

SYLVAN HILLS AT NO. 10 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHERE Warrior Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Sylvan Hills 11-7, 4-3 5A-Central; Christian 16-3, 6-1 5A-Central

COACHES Sylvan Hills: Shelley Davis; Christian: Ronald Rogers

NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Christian had its 11-game winning streak snapped at Benton in a 59-36 beating Tuesday. ... Sylvan Hills lost to the Lady Warriors 47-45 on Jan. 11, when Kate Denton drilled a game-winning three-pointer with 6.6 seconds left in the game. ... Little Rock Christian is tied with Jacksonville atop the 5A-Central standings. The Lady Warriors hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their 52-42 win over the Lady Titans two weeks ago.

NOTE

No. 5 Melbourne is idle.

*Games that were canceled and rescheduled at press time.