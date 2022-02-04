Community Briefs: UAPB to host free vaccinations clinic

Sheriff's exec offices closed for day

Because of the winter weather the administrative offices of the Jefferson County sheriff's office will remain closed today, according to a news release. A spokesman announced that the office was closed Thursday because of the weather.

The sheriff's office's Uniformed Patrol Division will be on duty but may be taking non-emergency reports by telephone. If there is an emergency, people should call 911 or the non-emergency communications center, MECA (Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association), at (870) 541-5300.

3 school districts shift to off-campus

Area school officials announced the following closings:

The Pine Bluff School District will be closed today because of inclement weather. The district will use an Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) day and continue to follow its remote learning schedule, according to the district's Facebook page.

Watson Chapel School District campuses will be closed today. The district will be using AMI day 2. Students should proceed with virtual learning, a spokesman said.

The White Hall School District will be closed today and pivot to an AMI day, a spokesman said.

Church sets drive-thru food giveaway

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 12 in a drive-thru setting. State IDs are required to receive one box per family, according to a news release.

Food will be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and pop their trunks.

The event is sponsored by the church's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry. To help support this ministry, people may mail their financial donations to: St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or send donations electronically through Givelify St. John AME Pine Bluff.

People may also contact Pearl Matlock by email at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor.

SEARK trustees to meet Wednesday

The Southeast Arkansas College board of trustees meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Training Rooms 1-2. Also, a small reception will be held after the meeting to recognize outgoing Trustee Paul Bennett, according to a news release.

The agenda includes personnel actions, finance reports, mask mandate, president's report and enrollment update.

UAPB to host free vaccinations clinic

Pfizer covid-19 vaccines will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The free shots will be given at the Stem Building, 1530 L.A. Davis Drive, according to a news release.

Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the vaccine. Those who are 12 years and older are eligible. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to the release.