Upgrades force 3G networks' closures

Mobile phone companies' 5G networks are bringing more speed and innovation to consumers, but there's at least one trade-off: To open up airwaves for 5G, the companies are shutting down older networks that many devices and services still use.

AT&T, which operates one of the two most extensive 3G networks in the country, says it will shut down 3G service Feb. 22. Verizon, which operates the other, is planning to shut its 3G system down by the end of the year. T-Mobile plans to pull the plug on the 3G networks it operates, including the one built by Sprint, between March 31 and July 1.

The 3G networks were heralded as a revolutionary advancement in bandwidth and connectivity when they debuted in the United States in 2002. Although 3G (short for third generation) started giving way to 4G a decade later, the networks still provide the backbone for older mobile phones and a host of other devices.

In particular, 3G was the network of choice for devices that talked to other devices through the internet, including some fire and burglar alarms, roadside assistance services and personal medical alert devices. And 3G has remained in use because the costs are low. Daniel Oppenheim, chief executive of the alarm and safety monitoring company Affiliated Monitoring, said the components needed to connect to 4G networks were too big and expensive for many devices until recently, which is why 3G-only hardware continued to be in wide use until a couple of years ago.

Yet it was no secret that 3G would eventually be rendered obsolete by newer, more efficient technology that can transmit far more data. AT&T notified its business customers in February 2019 that it would shut down its 3G network within three years, forcing them, their suppliers and consumers to upgrade their equipment.

The Alarm Industry Communications Committee, a trade association representing companies such as Oppenheim's, has asked the Federal Communications Commission to delay the 3G shutdown until the end of the year, arguing that disruptions caused by covid-19 have prevented its members from upgrading roughly 2 million consumers' equipment. Even if the date is pushed back, however, the end of 3G is coming.

The most obvious casualties of the 3G shutdown will be older phones, tablet computers and smart watches that rely on 3G to connect to a mobile network. Most of these devices have already been consigned to the recycling bin of history. AT&T has posted online a list of devices that can survive the 3G sunset.

Other carriers face similar issues. Verizon doesn't offer a comprehensive list of compatible devices, but has posted examples of popular phones, tablets and other gear that will lose connectivity. T-Mobile hasn't posted any detailed device information; instead, it has pledged to contact each customer who will be affected by the shutdown.

A 3G device with Wi-Fi can still run its apps and do just about everything a user needs it to do -- but only if they're within reach of an open Wi-Fi network, and they don't mind making phone calls through a voice-over-internet-protocol service such as Skype. In other words, the 3G phone or tablet will still work, but it won't be nearly as mobile.

U.S. consumers replace their smartphones every three years or less on average, which suggests that relatively few 3G phones remain in use. The life cycle is much longer for other 3G devices, however, including alarm and security systems that summon first responders in the event of a break-in, a fire, a carbon monoxide leak or a personal medical emergency.

If these devices or services fail for lack of a network connection, the consequences could be tragic. Oppenheim said the companies involved have been trying to replace their customers' 3G-only equipment for some time, but that their efforts have been hampered in multiple ways by the pandemic.

As a result, he said, 10% to 15% of these customers aren't ready to leave 3G. Either their service provider hasn't been able to upgrade their equipment yet, Oppenheim said, or the customer hasn't responded to the notices they've been sent about the looming problem.

Many cars can summon help automatically after an accident, or connect to a call center with the push of a button, thanks to a built-in cellular modem. But a portion of those cars' modems connect only to 3G networks.

The most critical of these services is automatic crash notification, which calls emergency services immediately after a collision bad enough to cause airbags to deploy. That's especially valuable when the driver is knocked out or incapacitated and there's no one else on hand to help.

One other example is in the trucking industry, which relies on electronic logging devices to comply with driver safety rules and to help track containers. Replacing all the 3G-reliant devices is a big, time-consuming job that has been complicated by the intense demand for trucking services and the extended shortage of microchips.