U.S.: Fake Russia attack a pretext to hit Ukraine





WASHINGTON -- The U.S. accused the Kremlin on Thursday of an elaborate plot to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia could use as a pretext to take military action against its neighbor.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the scheme included production of a graphic propaganda video that would show staged explosions and use corpses and actors depicting grieving mourners.

The administration has repeatedly declined to detail evidence underlying its intelligence findings. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday that the administration needed to protect sensitive sources and intelligence gathering methods.

He added "we declassify information only when we're confident in that information."

Such a Russian disinformation effort would be "right out of their playbook," Kirby said, noting that most activity of that nature is approved at the highest levels of the Russian government. Kirby said the Biden administration felt it was important, when possible, "to call it out."

Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, and other top administration officials briefed members of Congress on the material Thursday. Details of the information have also been shared with allies as the United States and Britain push a kind of intelligence diplomacy.

In recent weeks Washington and London have outlined elements of Moscow's war planning, highlighting planned troop buildups, exposing false-flag sabotage plots and revealing Russian plans to install a friendly government in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the recent work by the United States and Britain to publicize plots being considered by Russia was an important development. Making the information public, he said, provides notice to Ukrainians and will help the world make different, more accurate judgments about Russian actions.

"Too often we come in after the fact and say that was a false-flag operation," Warner said. "By forewarning, it diminishes the Russian credibility and ability to use something like that as an excuse."

Some officials in the U.S. and Britain think Russian President Vladimir Putin has underestimated how many casualties his military would suffer in any direct invasion of Ukraine.

The intelligence diplomacy push is modeled in part on Britain's efforts to rally a strong response to a Russian nerve agent attack in England in 2018. The British government publicly released information on Russian involvement and shared other intelligence privately as it pushed allies to expel Russian diplomats in response.

After lawmakers were briefed Thursday, Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Russia was in the process of producing movies and other "false proof" that Ukraine was doing something to provoke Moscow. It is important, he said, "that the world understands that this is a false operation to try to justify them in an invasion."

Such false-flag operations are "out of the Putin playbook," said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. He said that if Russia tried to "create some pretext, it will be rejected by the global community."

The accusation is the latest in a string of announcements by the U.S. and British governments aimed at preemptively disrupting Russian plots to destabilize Ukraine. None of the allegations has been accompanied by a release of the underlying evidence.

The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, dismissed the Biden administration's allegations in comments carried by Russian news agencies. "This isn't the first report of its kind," he said. "Similar things have been claimed before. But nothing ever came of them."

In recent weeks, Russian troops and material have been flowing into neighboring Belarus, which shares a 674-mile border with Ukraine, in preparation for what will be the second stage of joint Russian-Belarusian exercises scheduled to begin Feb. 10. Military analysts worry that the exercises could be a ruse to position Russian forces along Ukraine's northern border in advance of a new invasion.

Russian officials deny that an invasion is planned. The White House has said the United States does not have information that Putin has made a decision to invade but has cited evidence of advance planning by the Russian government.

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and fueled a separatist conflict in the country's east. Russian officials and commentators justified the actions by claiming the country's Russian-speaking population was being persecuted by the Ukrainian government and needed to be rescued by Moscow.

In December, Putin revived some of that rhetoric, publicly saying a Ukrainian "genocide" was targeting ethnic Russians in the country's eastern Donbas region. The comments prompted alarm among U.S. officials who feared he was once again formulating a casus belli ahead of possible new military action against Ukraine.

NAZIS AND A CHILD CRUCIFIXION

Russian disinformation efforts have demonized Ukrainians as nationalist Nazi sympathizers perpetrating crimes against Russian-speaking people in the country's east.

In one piece of propaganda in 2014, Russian state-controlled Channel One aired an interview in which a woman falsely claimed to have witnessed Ukrainians crucifying a 3-year-old child in the eastern city of Slovyansk.

The propaganda video that the Biden administration accused Russia of planning would also accuse Ukrainians of committing grave crimes against Russian-speaking people, officials said.

"The video will be released to underscore a threat to Russia's security and to underpin military operations," an unnamed senior administration official said. "This video, if released, could provide Putin the spark he needs to initiate and justify military operations against Ukraine."

The Russian government has expressed anger over Ukraine's recent use of Bayraktar drones supplied by Turkey, a member of NATO. The senior administration official said it is possible such drones "could be included in this video as a means to implicate NATO in the attack."

Planning for the video comes as the Russian parliament advances a law that would recognize the separatist territories in eastern Ukraine as independent states. The senior administration official said if Moscow changes its recognition posture, it could then claim the push for independence led Ukraine to attack the territory.

"To build the case for independence, Russian politicians are advancing this legislation on the false basis that Ukraine is preparing to forcibly retake this territory and that Kyiv has systematically denied local residents of their basic rights," the senior administration official said, noting that Russia could portray military action as "coming at the request of a sovereign government for assistance."

The staged video is part of a long-running effort by the Russian government to destabilize Ukraine through disinformation campaigns.

A separate operation uncovered by officials in a western government allied with the United States found that the Russian military intelligence service, GRU, late last year covertly created a website masquerading as a portal set up by human-rights advocates in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The site spreads false allegations of genocide committed by the Ukrainian military and features pictures of what the site portrays as mass graves, though it is unclear who is in the graves.

"Donbasstragedy.info" launched in late November at an online news conference in Moscow hosted by a Russian government news agency.

The news conference featured officials and activists from two Ukrainian separatist-held territories, Donetsk and Luhansk, and was publicized in Russian state media, including on the RT television network and by the TASS news agency. News coverage of the launch said the site would be translated into English, German and French.

About a week later, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs pushed the narrative, tweeting out a link to the propaganda site, saying it held "evidence of crimes by Ukraine's security services & information about those missing during the conflict in eastern #Ukraine."

A special GRU unit known as 54777, the nerve center of Russia's psychological-warfare capability, created the site, said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the matter's sensitivity.

"It's part of the disinformation campaign to build this overall image that the Ukrainian government is committing genocide in Donbas to provide the pretext" for a possible attack, the official said. "They're just building a case that Kyiv is somehow responsible for hurting the ethnic Russian population in the area."

MEDIATION OFFER

Meanwhile on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine, and NATO warned that Moscow's military buildup continues, with more troops and military equipment deployed to neighboring Belarus than at any time in the last 30 years.

Erdogan, who has close but sometimes difficult ties with Putin, said Turkey was "prepared to undertake its part in order to end the crisis between two friendly nations that are its neighbors in the Black Sea."

"I have stressed that we would be happy to host a summit meeting at a leadership level or technical level talks," Erdogan said after about three hours of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Instead of fueling the fire, we act with the logical aim of reducing the tensions."

Zelenskyy welcomed Erdogan's offer and thanked him for his "firm and consistent" support.

The crisis has put Turkey in a fix, leaving it in a position where it has to balance its growing partnership with Ukraine with its difficult relations with Moscow. Ankara, which has historic ties to Ukraine and ethnic bonds with its Crimean Tatar community, strongly opposed Russia's annexation of Crimea.

At the same time, Turkey would be reluctant to join in any sanctions against Russia.

With a struggling economy, the country has pinned its hopes on tourism revenue, especially from visitors from Russia. It also relies on Russia for much of its natural gas.

The U.S. said the new intelligence indicates that the Russians would stage military equipment used by Ukraine, including a key weapon supplied by Turkey, a NATO member, to bolster the credibility of a fake attack.

Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke again Thursday, their third call in less than a week. The Kremlin said in a statement that they continued a "detailed dialogue about the situation around Ukraine" and added that Putin drew Macron's attention to "provocative statements and actions" by the Ukrainian leadership.

At NATO headquarters, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Russian troop numbers in Belarus are likely to climb to 30,000, with the backing of special forces, advanced fighter jets, Iskander short-range ballistic missiles and S-400 ground-to-air missile defense systems.

"Over the last days, we have seen a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus. This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War," Stoltenberg told reporters.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was in Minsk on Thursday, checking on preparations for major Russia-Belarus war games scheduled for Feb. 10-20. Shoigu met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking about the drills, Lukashenko said the goal was "to reinforce the border with Ukraine."

At the same time, Ukraine's defense minister sought again to project calm, saying the probability of an invasion was "low," and he welcomed a change by U.S. officials, who have stopped using the term "imminent" when describing the risk of a Russian attack.

Oleksii Reznikov said "the threat exists, the risks exist, but they have existed since 2014, ever since Russia has become an aggressor." He said "there are no grounds for panic, fear, flight or the packing of bags." The minister put the number of Russian troops near Ukraine at 115,000.

Still, Stoltenberg renewed his call for Russia to "de-escalate," and repeated warnings from the West that "any further Russian aggression would have severe consequences and carry a heavy price."

NATO has no intention of deploying troops to Ukraine should Russia invade, but it has begun to reinforce the defenses of nearby member countries -- notably Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The 30-nation military alliance also plans to beef up its defenses in the Black Sea region near Bulgaria and Romania.

Information for this article was contributed by Ellen Nakashima, Shane Harris, Ashley Parker, John Hudson, Paul Sonne and Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post, by Aamer Madhani, Lorne Cook, Suzan Fraser, Dasha Litvinova, Vladimir Isachenkovin, Yuras Karmanau, Matthew Lee, Nomaan Merchant, Robert Burns, Jari Tanner in Helsinki and Barbara Surk of The Associated Press and by Julian E. Barnes of The New York Times.





Ukrainian soldiers cross a river to a front-line position Thursday in Schastia in eastern Ukraine. (The New York Times/Tyler Hicks)







Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey review an honor guard Thursday ahead of talks in Kyiv, Ukraine. Erdogan offered to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine, though his country remains reluctant to join in any sanctions against Russia. (AP/Ukrainian presidential press office)





