Walmart shuts some stores across Arkansas, Midwest after storm

Walmart Inc. closed five Arkansas stores and two gas stations Thursday afternoon because of the wintry weather, with 32 more stores and club closures mostly in Midwest states.

A map on Walmart's website showed Walmart fuel stations on Pleasant Crossing in Rogers and Walton Boulevard in Bentonville were closed.

A closed Neighborhood Market in Sherwood was still offering grocery pickup, but stores in Cabot and Marion were not. A Neighborhood Market in Searcy that was closed does not have pickup or delivery services.

A Supercenter in Trumann was closed, but the status of its pickup and delivery services was not available on the map.

A Mena Supercenter shown as closed Thursday morning was not on the map in the afternoon. Supercenters in Springdale, Berryville and Harrison closed in the afternoon. All had grocery pickup available.

Nationwide, store closures ranged as far south as San Antonio up to the Chicago area.

The Bentonville-based retailer said its Emergency Operations Center monitors winter storms, as well as other potential disasters, in real time.

"We assess the status of our facilities and will continue to operate [stores] as long as it is safe to do so," the company said.