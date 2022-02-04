Washington County panel backs use of covid relief spending





FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials Monday endorsed using the county's share of American Rescue Plan funds for "county-related expenditures" and leaving it uncertain whether any money will be available for other, nongovernmental organizations.

The Quorum Court's County Services Committee approved an ordinance establishing guidelines for spending the county's American Rescue Plan funds. Washington County received about $23 million in American Rescue Plan Funds in 2021 and expects to receive another $23 million in 2022.

The ordinance says the county will prioritize county spending "by allocating as much of those funds as needed for the sole purpose of supporting all county related expenditures and all relevant public water and sewer requests."

According to the ordinance, "any remaining funds" would be available for other requests. The ordinance authorized County Judge Joseph Wood to acquire the services of a third party to create an application process and review any applications the county might receive.

The committee voted 5-1 in favor of the ordinance, with Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford, representing District 14, casting the lone no vote.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Stafford had tried to have another ordinance that would set aside $1.3 million of the county's American Rescue Plan money to supplement the county's emergency rental assistance. But her ordinance was rejected by the committee after the six members split with three votes in favor and three votes against. Committee chairman Sam Duncan, justice of the peace for District 7, cast the deciding vote against Stafford's proposed ordinance.

Stafford said she is concerned that the ordinance as approved will essentially allow all of the money to be used by county government without considering needs that could be met by outside entities.

"We could use every dollar for county purposes that are not needs, but wants," Stafford said.







