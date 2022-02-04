WC girls victorious vs. Warren

Watson Chapel bounced back from a loss against Camden Fairview to beat Warren 26-21 in a makeup girls basketball game 26-21 Wednesday at home.

Watson Chapel (4-16, 4-5 in 4A-8) held Warren to 5 first-half points and got two fourth-quarter baskets from Janiya Mitchner, who led the Lady Wildcats with 10 points. Keyundra Sanders had 5 points in the win.

Camden Fairview beat Watson Chapel 40-21 on Tuesday. Sanders led the Lady Wildcats with 5 points in that game.

Friday's game at Hamburg has been postponed due to icy weather. Watson Chapel will return to action Tuesday at home against Star City.