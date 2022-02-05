The world in brief: Work goes on to save boy trapped in well





Work goes on to save boy trapped in well

IGHRAN, Morocco -- Rescuers on Friday inched closer to a 5-year-old boy trapped in a well in Morocco for three days, in an operation hampered by concerns about ground stability that has captivated the North African country.

The boy, identified as Rayan, fell into a 105-foot-deep well near his home in the village of Ighran in Morocco's northern Chefchaouen province Tuesday evening.

Crews first used five bulldozers over days to dig down more than 100 feet, according to Morocco's official MAP news agency. Then Friday, they started excavating a horizontal tunnel to reach the boy, MAP said, adding that experts in topographical engineering were called upon for help.

Work was temporarily halted, reportedly out of concern that the ground surrounding the well could collapse, but it resumed later.

Rescue workers used a rope to get oxygen and water to the boy, but were unable to reach him via the hole where he's trapped because it's too narrow.

"I pray and beg God that he comes out of that well alive and safe," his mother, Wassima Kharchich, told 2M. "Please God, ease my pain and his, in that hole of dust."

Scores of townspeople and others gathered to help and watch the rescue efforts. Nationwide, Moroccans took to social media to offer their hopes for the boy's survival, using the hashtag #SaveRayan.

Burma's ousted leader faces 11th charge

BANGKOK -- Police in Burma have filed an 11th corruption charge against Aung San Suu Kyi, the country's elected leader who was ousted from power by a military takeover a year ago, state-controlled media reported Friday.

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported that Suu Kyi was being charged under an anti-corruption law that covers bribery, which carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.

Suu Kyi has faced a raft of charges since she was taken into custody when the military seized power. Her supporters and human rights groups say the cases have been contrived to bar her return to politics and participation in a new election that the army has promised by 2023.

Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to six years' imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.

She is also being tried on the charge of violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years.

A court session in the secrets case was postponed Thursday because the 76-year-old Suu Kyi was suffering from low blood pressure, causing dizziness, said a person familiar with the proceedings. But she was back in court Friday when hearings began on five corruption charges related to granting permission to rent and buy a helicopter.

Ex-rebel leader convicted in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- Former Sandinista rebel commander Dora Maria Tellez, one of dozens of political detainees rounded up by Nicaragua's government last year, was convicted after a trial lasting only a few hours, a lawyers group said Thursday.

The Judicial Defense Unit said the trial was held in the infamous Chipote prison, where 39 of the political opponents of her onetime ally, President Daniel Ortega, have been held for months.

The lawyers said Judge Angel Fernandez declared Tellez guilty of "conspiracy to undermine national integrity" and recommended 15 years in prison.

Tellez, 65, led an assault on the National Palace in 1978 during the Somoza family dictatorship, holding congress members hostage in exchange for the release of rebel prisoners. After Anastasio Somoza's overthrow the next year, Tellez served as health minister in the first Sandinista government, which was led by Ortega from 1979-90.

She later split with Ortega and became a leader of the opposition Sandinista Renovation Movement. The former leader of that movement, Ana Margarita Vijil, was found guilty of the same charge in a similar trial Wednesday.

Also convicted Thursday was former student protest leader Lesther Aleman. The Nicaraguan University Alliance said his trial lasted a total of six hours.

3 men guilty of promoting terror, spying

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Three members of an Iranian separatist group, the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, were found guilty by a Danish court Friday of promoting terror in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service.

The court in Roskilde, west of Copenhagen, said it found that they gathered information about individuals and organizations in Denmark and abroad and on Iranian military affairs, and passed this information on to a Saudi intelligence service.

The men, who were not identified in accordance with Danish rules, face up to 12 years in jail. The District Court in Roskilde said a sentence would be announced in March.

The court said most of the proceedings were closed to the public because of the "relationship with foreign powers and for the safety of the accused and others." The men pleaded innocent, the court said.





