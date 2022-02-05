Arkansans waking up to frigid temperatures and frozen roads





Arkansans will wake up today to low temperatures and frozen roads, the National Weather Service said late Friday.

A winter storm that moved through the state Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday dumped a foot of snow in the Ozark Mountains and encased much of Arkansas in ice.

Skies cleared Friday and sunshine helped melt some of the ice and snow as temperatures rose above freezing in Central and southern Arkansas.

But any melting that occurred would refreeze overnight and could be a problem this morning, said Joe Goudsward, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Early morning temperatures today will range from the single digits in north Arkansas to the 20s in the southern part of the state, said Goudsward.

On its website, the weather service warned of black ice overnight.

"Watch for black ice as we drop back below freezing into Saturday morning," it said Friday. "Melting today on roads could lead to black ice forming as it refreezes. Black ice is concerning because you cannot see it. Make sure to allow yourself extra time to get to your destination."

The high temperatures will get above freezing today across most of Arkansas, Goudsward said. The northeast corner of the state may struggle to reach the freezing mark, but south Arkansas can expect to have highs in the 40s today.

Goudsward said two Arkansas cities set daily snowfall records for Feb. 3 -- North Little Rock with 3.2 inches and Pine Bluff with 2 inches.

Lead Hill in Boone County got the most snow in Arkansas with a total of 13 inches, but that measurement was made Friday morning and included accumulated snow from Thursday, according to the weather service.

Goudsward said no low-temperature records were set during this week's storm.

He said sleet started earlier than expected, but that was good because there was less freezing rain as a result.

"You can plow sleet," he said.

Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, sounded upbeat Friday.

"Mother Nature has been great to work with," he said. "It's amazing how a little bit of sunshine and slightly above freezing can really help things out."

Parker said primary roads were in good shape Friday, and some secondary roads had been cleared. Interstate traffic lanes were a priority as snow fell Thursday.

The Transportation Department started working on interstate entrance and exit ramps Friday, Parker said.

"In some cases, we put down sand to really work into the pavement," he said.

On Thursday, Parker said the Transportation Department was busy plowing sleet and snow, and putting down salt.

More than 20,000 Arkansans were without electricity Thursday, but that number had dropped to 3,775 by late Friday, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

Arkansas utility companies indicated that at the height of outages, about 2% of their customers were without power during the storm. That includes 15,291 of Entergy Arkansas' 722,000 customers, 15,000 of the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp.'s 600,000 customers and 3,000 of Southwestern Electric Power Co.'s 123,000 Arkansas customers.

On Sunday, high temperatures should range from the 40s in Central Arkansas to the lower 50s in the southern part of the state, Goudsward said.





Donovan Goodwin, a third-year Entergy lineman apprentice, cuts a tree limb off a power line Friday in Pine Bluff. The state continued to dig out from the winter storm that arrived Wednesday, but frigid weather is forecast to linger during the weekend. More photos at arkansasonline.com/25snow/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)







