Little Rock, 1936: The Pulaski County Tuberculosis Association mailed out these cards seeking to sell Christmas Seals to combat the disease. "Mother says Christmas Seals Saved Me," reads the note attributed to the child, Helen, whose disease was diagnosed at age 8 months through the Mantoux test. The card went to Mattie Couch at 2315 Summit St.

