Arkansas State women at Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS ASU 10-11, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 12-5, 4-3

SERIES ASU leads series 52-23

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr.;12.8;2.8

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.;10.7;8.4

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr.;7.5;1.4

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr.;12.7;9.6

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.;10.1;4.9

COACH Destinee Rogers (6-5 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)

Louisiana-Lafayette

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Ty’Reona Doucet, 6-1, Sr.;12.3;8.1

G Lanay Wheaton, 5-7, Fr.;10.5;2.7

G Destiny Rice, 5-8, So.;9.6;3.8

F Tamera Johnson, 5-11, Fr.;9.2;4.9

G Makayia Hallmon, 5-3, So.;10.7;2.6

COACH Garry Brodhead (163-134 in 1oth season at Louisiana-Lafayette and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;ULL

79.9;Points for;67.2

72.9;Points against;57.9

+2.4;Rebound margin;-0.6

+2.2;Turnover margin;+2.5

42.7;FG pct.;45.2

32.9;3-pt pct.;29.0

71.3;FT pct.;69.5

CHALK TALK ASU’s Thursday night game at Louisiana-Monroe was postponed to 5 p.m. Monday as the result of a leaky roof at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. … The earlier scheduled game this season between ASU and Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled due to covid-19 issues with the Ragin’ Cajuns, who enter the weekend with wins in 8 of their past 10 vs. ASU. … Morgan Wallace has played 40 minutes in three of the Red Wolves’ past four games.