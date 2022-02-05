Arkansas State women at Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.
RECORDS ASU 10-11, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 12-5, 4-3
SERIES ASU leads series 52-23
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr.;12.8;2.8
G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.;10.7;8.4
G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr.;7.5;1.4
F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr.;12.7;9.6
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.;10.1;4.9
COACH Destinee Rogers (6-5 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)
Louisiana-Lafayette
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Ty’Reona Doucet, 6-1, Sr.;12.3;8.1
G Lanay Wheaton, 5-7, Fr.;10.5;2.7
G Destiny Rice, 5-8, So.;9.6;3.8
F Tamera Johnson, 5-11, Fr.;9.2;4.9
G Makayia Hallmon, 5-3, So.;10.7;2.6
COACH Garry Brodhead (163-134 in 1oth season at Louisiana-Lafayette and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;ULL
79.9;Points for;67.2
72.9;Points against;57.9
+2.4;Rebound margin;-0.6
+2.2;Turnover margin;+2.5
42.7;FG pct.;45.2
32.9;3-pt pct.;29.0
71.3;FT pct.;69.5
CHALK TALK ASU’s Thursday night game at Louisiana-Monroe was postponed to 5 p.m. Monday as the result of a leaky roof at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. … The earlier scheduled game this season between ASU and Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled due to covid-19 issues with the Ragin’ Cajuns, who enter the weekend with wins in 8 of their past 10 vs. ASU. … Morgan Wallace has played 40 minutes in three of the Red Wolves’ past four games.