Choir, symphony to perform 'Missa'

When Joseph Haydn wrote his "Missa in Angustiis," Napoleon Bonaparte was generating angst in much of Europe and the composer's own health was a potential source of distress.

Now the Austrian's music, which soothed souls in 1798, will provide solace again -- this time for covid-19-weary Arkansans.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, the Trinity Cathedral Choir, joined by by members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, will perform the work in Little Rock.

Orchestra members will also play Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Eine kleine Nachtmusik" (German for "A Little Night Music.")

The concert at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral is free and mask-wearing listeners are welcome.

"Missa in Angustiis" is Latin for "Mass for Troubled Times" or "Mass in a Time of Anxiety." The word "angustiis" can be translated, variously, as trials, tribulations, difficulties, tightness or narrowness.

Debuting, as it did, the month after Britain's victory over France in the Battle of the Nile, it eventually came to be known as the Lord Nelson Mass, a reference to the battle's victorious rear-admiral, Horatio Nelson.

Due to downsizing by Haydn's benefactors, the Esterhazy family, the Mass featured a scaled-backed orchestra.

Nonetheless, it became one of his most-heralded works.

"The court for which Haydn worked at the time was having financial difficulties. So they let all their wind players go, and they just kept the strings and the trumpet and the timpani," said Colin MacKnight, the cathedral's director of music.

Friday's orchestra will include 14 players, MacKnight said. They'll be joined by 25-30 choir members.

"It'll take up just about all the space we have," he said.

The Mass is sung in Latin.

Haydn composed 14 masses, with the earliest dating to the 1750s. The final six masses were written between 1796 and 1802.

"These are some of his best works. They are fantastic," MacKnight said.

The Mass is lengthy, with six movements, so there's a lot for the performers to learn.

"We started rehearsing it immediately after our little Christmas break," MacKnight said. "It's a pretty quick turnaround to learn a big piece like this, but they're doing a great job."

It takes nearly three-quarters of an hour to get from the beginning of the Kyrie (Greek for Lord) to the closing notes of the Agnes Dei (Latin for Lamb of God).

"Back then, they had long church services, so doing a 40-minute Mass setting, liturgically, was not a problem," MacKnight said. "Nowadays, people might take issue with that [length]."

During the Mass, vocalists as well as musicians will have their chance to shine.

"It's worth singling out Anna Squire, who is going to be the soprano soloist," MacKnight said. "The Haydn Masses always call for solos for each voice part -- soprano, alto, tenor, bass. But in this particular Mass, the soprano solo is just completely in its own league."

"Anna is going to be the star of that concert," he said. "Every movement has some fireworks that she'll be singing."

Squire, the founder of Opera in the Rock and a professional singer, portrayed the "Lord Nelson Mass" as challenging.

"It's one of the most difficult things I've ever done, but it's super fun," she said. "There's a lot of really floaty parts, but then a lot of really neat runs that kind of take you to the sky and back down."

"It's really beautiful. ... I hope a lot of people come," she said.