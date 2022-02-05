Company to invest billions in chips

Texas Instruments revealed plans Thursday to invest $3.5 billion annually in its U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing through 2025 as manufacturers face a global shortage of the tech necessary for an increasing number of goods.

The near-term investment figure marks a considerable uptick from the company's capital expenditures in recent years. And from 2026 to 2030, the company said, it will continue investing in its manufacturing to the tune of 10% of annual revenue.

"It is increasingly clear that the secular growth of semiconductor content will continue for at least another 10 to 15 years," the Dallas-based chip maker's chief executive, Rafael Lizardi, told analysts and investors during a presentation.

The company forecasts that its investment plans will support 7% revenue growth for 2030 and beyond.

A major part of its production expansion will happen in Sherman, Texas, north of Dallas, where it plans to begin building two out of four factories this year. The company will complete construction on the first two factories and expects to begin production at the first in 2025.

"The second one, with more investment, can be ready for production not long after that," Lizardi said, without mentioning a firm start date.

The company has said it plans to expand the number of factories at the site as needed, to meet demand for its chips, but said Thursday that construction on a third and fourth plant would begin between 2026 and 2030.

Each of the Sherman plants is expected to generate $5 billion to $6 billion in revenue annually for the company once fully equipped and operational, Lizardi said.

It's the first time the company has shared additional details about the site since it announced its plans for the four new factories in November.

When fully built out, the company's investment in the Sherman campus will total $30 billion, which would make it one of the largest corporate investments in the state's history.

Local governments in Sherman and Grayson County approved an incentive package effectively abating 90% of Texas Instruments' property taxes for its first 30 years in order to encourage the U.S. semiconductor giant to reinvest in the local economy.