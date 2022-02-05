Coordinating jobs works well for ASU





When two of the all-time winningest coaches in the respective sports put their heads together, they're bound to emerge with some good ideas.

Such was the case during a chance meeting at the 2013 Kentucky Derby between then-Louisville Coach Rick Pitino and New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick. The pair were discussing the differences between coaching basketball and football, and Belichick noted how having coordinators for each side of the ball gives a football team a specific voice for different phases of the game.

Basketball, with just three assistant coaches rather than 10 or more in football, doesn't typically have that luxury. Generally, one coach scouts each opponent, passing along what he or she has learned to the rest of the staff.

Pitino wondered if there was an alternative.

With Mike Balado as offensive coordinator, current N.C. State Coach Kevin Keatts as defensive coordinator and former California Coach Wyking Jones running special teams, the Cardinals followed up their national championship season with a 31-6 record and a trip to the Sweet 16.

Seven years later, Balado decided prior to last season it was something he wanted to give another shot as head coach at Arkansas State. He'd again man the offense, handing defensive responsibilities to recently hired assistant Brent Crews, while Mike Scutero managed traps, out-of-bounds plays and special scenarios.

It wasn't a given it would go as smoothly as it did with a high-major program, not to mention without one of the best coaches in college basketball history.

But the results are bearing themselves out for an ASU team that could end the weekend atop the Sun Belt Conference with a win this afternoon against Louisiana-Lafayette.

"The staff collaborated more, talked more and it gave everyone a responsibility," Balado said of the coordinator system. "Same voice, same approach ... and it worked out really well."

The change is most stark on defense.

In 2019-20, ASU allowed 71.9 points per game. A season later, the Red Wolves were surrendering 69.5 ppg. This season, the number has dropped again, with ASU giving up an average of 67.9 points.

Although the Red Wolves still rank the bottom half of the Sun Belt on points per game, they're 171st in the nation in adjusted defense per KenPom.com -- a far cry from the first four seasons of Balado's tenure when they were never better than 276th.

Part of the reason Balado felt comfortable turning his defense over to an assistant was because of the person he brought in at the start of last season. Crews, who played at Florida Atlantic while Balado served as an assistant, had previously been a college head coach and was a defensive specialist as a player.

"You show respect by showing no respect to the offensive player," Crews said. "[I tried to] show them how that mentality can change the game, being intimidating and having a confidence that you're going to stop them every game, having a confidence that they're not going to score on you."

Balado admits he can be a micro-manager, and it took him a few years in his first Division I head job to relinquish some responsibilities.

Now that Crews has guided the defense for almost two full seasons, he and Balado said they are almost always on the same page when they first sit down to discuss an upcoming opponent because there's a consistency in strategy from game to game.

As much game-planning as the Red Wolves' staff does, however, it only matters if they can successfully relay their message to the players.

Having one voice -- one coach for the players to turn to, be it in practice or a game -- has proven valuable in doing just that.

"Our players have gotten the information and we're giving it to them better because it's easier for them to understand," Scutero said. "If we don't have our players understanding, it's not usually going to turn out the way we want it to turn out."

The Sun Belt schedule does throw a wrinkle into the coaches' typical work-week routine. With games are played on Thursdays and Saturdays, Balado and his staff typically have to prepare for multiple opponents at once.

But they all say it's been a challenge worth tackling.

"Every game, you have to be engaged," Crews said. "You have to double-check and triple-check everything. It's easier to hold each other accountable ... and that's where I think it makes you a better coach."

Today’s game

ARKANSAS STATE MEN VS. LOUISIANA-LAFAY ETTE

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 10-10, 5-5

SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 58-29

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus









Mike Balado







Brent Crews (right)





