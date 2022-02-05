Defensive numbers hold true

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' six-game streak of holding opponents to less than 39% shooting ended in Wednesday's 99-73 rout at Georgia.

However, the Razorbacks' defense has been trending in the right direction for several weeks, evidenced by their current seven-game winning streak after an 0-3 start in SEC play.

Despite Georgia's 45.3% shooting against the Hogs at Stegeman Coliseum, buoyed by a 7-for-11 spree from three-point range in the first half, the Razorbacks' defensive stats remain healthy.

Arkansas ranks second in the SEC in scoring defense in league games, allowing 67 points per outing. That is one point per game shy of LSU's league-leading 66 points per game allowed.

The Razorbacks are third in field-goal defense in conference games with a 40.6% conversion rate for their opponents. Auburn leads the conference in that department, holding league opponents to 39.3% shooting, followed by LSU at 40.3%

The Razorbacks' opponent today, Mississippi State, ranks 12th in that category, allowing 45.1% shooting, ahead of only Ole Miss (47.9%) and Georgia (50.1%).

The Razorbacks are closer to the middle of the pack in three-point defense, with their rate of 31.7% for opponents ranking sixth. Mississippi State opponents are shooting 33.7% from three-point range to rank 10th in the SEC.

Tolu or not Tolu?

Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith is questionable for today's game against Arkansas at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The 6-11 junior has not played since Jan. 22 due to a partially dislocated knee cap, but he was a partial participant in practice Thursday.

"He actually went through practice in the half court yesterday, which was pretty brief," Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland said Friday. "But he did get through that yesterday. So today [Friday] we'll try to move him a little further along and see how he responds.

"Honestly, I haven't talked to the trainer and asked if he had any swelling or any issues with his knee. But we'll take it one day at a time and see."

Smith played a huge role in the Bulldogs' 81-68 win over Arkansas in the league opener for both teams on Dec. 29 in Starkville, Miss. Smith had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals and made 5 of 8 field goals and 8 of 10 free throws in that outing, which he entered as questionable due to a toe injury.

Scoring race

It appears Arkansas guard JD Notae and Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will take their race for the SEC scoring title down to the wire.

Pippen had a season-high 33 points in the Commodores' 77-70 loss at Kentucky on Wednesday to retake the scoring lead with 405 points and a 19.29 scoring average. Notae scored 23 points in the Hogs' win at Georgia on Wednesday and has 398 points and an average of 18.95.

The race is even tighter in SEC-only play, with Pippen averaging 20.89 points to Notae's 20.88 points. Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar is just behind with an average of 20.75 points.

Chair concerns

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman is having trouble finding comfort for his rehabilitating left shoulder following rotator cuff surgery on Jan 13. Musselman was expected to miss two or more games after the surgery, but he sat out just a 65-58 win at No. 12 LSU, during which assistant Keith Smart led the team in an upset in his hometown.

Musselman has been wearing a harness to protect the shoulder joint, but the pain has been rough, even with the help of a sitting device that is supposed to aide in pain management.

"They call those things gravity machines or gravity chairs," Musselman said on a Thursday video call. "I don't know what gravity it's grabbing because it's brutal.

"Last night in my recliner when we finally got home about 1:30 and walked into our place, that chair felt like it was the most comfortable piece of furniture I've ever been in. Because what we travel with ... it's freaking brutal."

Series update

Arkansas owns a 34-32 all-time advantage in its series with Mississippi State, including a 29-28 edge since joining the SEC in the 1992-93 season.

The Razorbacks are 22-8 in games played in Fayetteville, and the Bulldogs are 23-7 in games played in Starkville, Miss. Arkansas owns a 5-1 edge in games played at neutral sites, where the teams have not met since the Razorbacks' 81-72 victory at the SEC Tournament in Atlanta on March 10, 2007.

'Glue' Wade

Count Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland as a fan of Arkansas forward Trey Wade. The senior graduate transfer from Wichita State is ninth on the team in scoring (3.5 points per game) and seventh in rebounding (1.9 per game), but the Razorbacks are 8-1 with him in the starting lineup, including wins in each of the past seven games.

"I tell you who's really been an unsung hero for them when I look at it is Wade," Howland said. "Wade is a glue guy. Wade does all the dirty work, all the tough things. Sets good screens, plays great defense, runs the floor, rebounds. He's making threes whenever he's open now. He's a tough, hard-nosed guy."

Wade had a season-high 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the Razorbacks' 64-55 win at Ole Miss on Jan. 26. He is 1 of 4 from the field for 6 points in the two games since, including no points on 0-of-2 shooting in 21 minutes at Georgia on Wednesday.

Grad 'gardening'

Coach Eric Musselman likened the process of raising a productive team loaded with graduate transfers, like his current roster, to gardening.

Graduate transfers Stanley Umude and Trey Wade are in the starting lineup along with transfers JD Notae and Au'Diese Toney and homegrown Jaylin Williams, and grad transfer Chris Lykes has been a key contributor off the bench.

"You plant seeds in the ground and then how long is it going to take to see the fruits of that? Is it going to be 10 games, 15 games?" Musselman said on his Thursday video call. "I don't think you really know, and we've changed the starting lineup.

"I think with the change of the starting lineup, which obviously has those grad transfers -- you're talking about two grad transfers in Trey and Stanley and then you add in Au'Diese and his experience, I think it's about habits.

"And then kind of measuring those habits and those habits turning into what I would call victory habits, or winning habits. I think that on both sides of the ball, when you're new to a system, it's going to take X amount of time for you to do it every day."

Hot shots

Mississippi State leads the SEC in shooting in conference games by a fairly significant margin with a rate of 48.3%, with Kentucky in second at 47.7%.

The Bulldogs are last, however, in conference three-point shooting at 35 of 126 (27.8%). Mississippi State has made a healthy 55.8% (193 of 346) of its two-point shots in SEC games.

In all games, Mississippi State is shooting 47.6% from the field, second in the SEC to Kentucky (49.3%) and just ahead of the Razorbacks' 45.9% shooting in third place.

0 for road

Mississippi State will enter Walton Arena with an 0-4 record in road games this season.

The Bulldogs have lost 82-72 at Ole Miss, 80-72 at Florida, 82-74 at Kentucky and 76-50 at Texas Tech in its only true road games. The loss at Rupp Arena came in overtime, as the Wildcats outscored them 10-2 in the extra period. The Bulldogs also have a 2-2 record in neutral site games, with wins over Richmond and Winthrop and losses to Louisville and Colorado State.

"I don't harp on that, but they're all aware that we need to win a road game," Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland said. "And we have a bunch of tough ones coming up in a row here. So it's going to take a monumental performance to get one, and we're looking for that."

After the game at Arkansas, the Bulldogs return home Wednesday to host Tennessee, but then face back-to-back road games at LSU and Alabama.

Channel change

The Razorbacks' game at Alabama on Feb. 12 has switched television carriers, the SEC office announced Friday. The 11 a.m. game, between teams that split their two-game series last year, will be broadcast on the SEC Network after originally being in the mix for ESPN or ESPN2.

Additionally, the Hogs' home game against Tennessee the following Saturday Feb. 19 still does not have an announced tipoff time. That game is currently scheduled for broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.