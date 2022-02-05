Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jones calls for rejecting politics of fear, lies

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones on Saturday pitched what he called his PB&J agenda of preschool, broadband and jobs, and urged Arkansans to reject the politics of fear, lies and division.

He also sharply criticized Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump and the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and he acknowledged that he faces an uphill battle in the race for governor.

Jones made his remarks in North Little Rock on the fifth day of his 30 day, 75-county tour of Arkansas.

He is one of four announced Democratic candidates for governor. The other three are businesswoman Supha Xayprasith-Mays, businessman James Russell III and educator Anthony Bland Sr.

Last month, Sanders reported a campaign balance of $7.3 million through the end of last year. In contrast, Jones reported a campaign balance of about $330,000 through the end of last year.

The filing period for state and federal candidates runs from Feb. 22-March 1. The primary election is May 24. The general election is Nov. 8.