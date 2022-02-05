EDITORIAL: The enemy and who we are dealing with

Can anything surprise any more, at least when it comes to the enemy we face?

Oh, we still face an enemy. Even the current president of the United States would tell you that. The president may be against "forever wars"--and who would be in favor of them?--and he may have retreated from Afghanistan, and he may have been wrong on most major foreign policy questions in the last 40 years (Robert Gates), but the president would still tell you the United States has an enemy out there.

The enemy has been known to shoot little girls for going to school. He straps bombs to the mentally handicapped and sends them to trigger themselves among other innocents. He flies airliners into buildings.

Can anything surprise?

Little surprises. Nothing surprises.

And then we are surprised.

The president, and commander- in-chief of its armed forces, watched in real time the other morning as U.S. commandos raided a home in Syria. It was the house of the top ISIS leader.

As commandos closed in, this ISIS bum decided to kill himself instead of being taken alive. But not only himself. Dispatches from the front say an explosion rocked the home as our troops surrounded it, killing Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi and his wife and children--blowing their bodies outside the building and onto the ground around it.

"Knowing that this terrorist had chosen to surround himself with families, including children, we made a choice to pursue a Special Forces raid at a much greater risk to our own people rather than targeting him with an airstrike," President Biden said Thursday morning. "We made this choice to minimize civilian casualties."

But there was no accounting for the civilians the enemy would take with him.

First reports said that this guy lived on the third floor of a three-floor building. And on the floors below him, he placed families with small children. This is what the enemy does: He shields himself, using kids. One report even said the family on the bottom floor had no idea who he was, or that he could be dangerous.

It should be noted that American accounts of such military missions in the past have sometimes turned out to be wrong, or as the military brass might put it, less than accurate. But there were reports from on-the-ground Syrian groups, including one civil defense outfit called White Helmets. It reported six children died in the explosion.

Whatever details come out later, you can probably bet that the mission went down something like the American leadership says. At least this wasn't an air strike. Other ground reports say that after the explosion, which didn't implode the house, other children were rescued.

There were no American casualties.

It says something that this country would risk casualties, however, to avoid harming innocents, even to get the No. 1 ISIS leader in the region.

It says something else that said ISIS leader would kill his progeny before he'd face the American troops.

This is who we're dealing with.