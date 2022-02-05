Elizabeth II to mark 70 years as queen

LONDON -- Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor wasn't born to wear the crown, but destiny intervened.

The woman who became Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the throne Sunday, an unprecedented reign that has made her a symbol of stability as the United Kingdom navigated an age of uncertainty.

From her early days as a glamorous young royal in glittering tiaras to her more recent incarnation as the nation's grandmother, the queen has witnessed the end of the British Empire, the advent of multiculturalism, the rise of international terrorism, and the challenges posed by Brexit and the covid-19 pandemic. In a world of change, she has been a constant -- representing the United Kingdom's interests abroad, applauding the nation's successes and commiserating in its failures, and always remaining above the fray of politics.

"I've always thought she should be called Elizabeth the Steadfast," Vickers told The Associated Press. "I think it's a perfect way of describing her. She wasn't necessarily expecting to be queen, and she embraced that duty."

Once a year, she travels the mile or so from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords for the ceremonial opening of Parliament. And when world leaders come to call, she hosts state banquets during which her diamonds flash under the TV lights, and presidents and prime ministers worry about whether to bow and when to offer a toast.

"She's not beholden to the electorate. She's not dependent on her latest hit or her latest movie," said Emily Nash, royal editor of HELLO! magazine. "She's just there. She does what she does. She carries out her duties without ever complaining or making any personal drama. And people respect her for that."