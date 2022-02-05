Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Action disheartening

This year it is estimated that 39,510 American women will die from breast cancer. At this rate, many of us will know or already know a woman who has struggled with this disease.

While we cannot save all of these women, there are still many who have a good chance of survival with preventive measures, education and awareness.

That being said, I find it absolutely appalling that anti-choice, extremist groups tried to bully the Susan G. Komen Foundation into cutting ties with Planned Parenthood in providing health services to women.

I care about both of these organizations and the services they provide. To think that the right will denounce breast screenings and cancer awareness in a desperate attempt to advance its cause is very disheartening.

PATRICIA MONOSON

Little Rock