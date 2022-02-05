Flying service in LR to be sold

An out-of-state entity has signed a letter of intent to acquire Central Flying Service, the oldest aviation firm in Arkansas.

Central Flying Service provides flight training, aircraft sales, heavy maintenance for propeller-driven and jet aircraft, avionics work as well as painting aircraft, upgrading their interiors and sheet metal work out of several hangars on the west side of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

"We're a one-stop shop," said Richard Holbert, the firm's chief executive officer, chairman and son of Claud Holbert, who co-founded the firm with Edward Garbacz more than 82 years ago to help boost the nation's roster of civilian pilots in the years leading up to what became World War II.

The 78-year-old Holbert said he wasn't actively shopping the sale but only made the decision after the prospective buyer approached him. He declined to identify the company but said he was "somewhat" familiar with the company before it approached him.

The company has agreed to keep the existing 100-strong workforce, retain the Central Flying Service name and has the "financial wherewithal" and vision to take the firm to the next level, whatever form that might take, Holbert said.

"All of those things were key considerations," he said.

Another consideration was that Holbert would vacate his titles should the sale be completed.

"For the employees there right now, if I stayed around there's an artificial ceiling," he said. "There's only so much they can do going up the ladder."

Leaving the company to be led by another generation of Holberts was determined "not to be an option going forward," Holbert said. "We just decided the best succession plan was to sell the company."

Holbert's niece, Susan Holbert, is Central's president and chief operating officer. She will stay with Central if the firm is sold.

The prospective buyer is performing its due diligence. Assuming that goes well, the next step would be to negotiate a purchase agreement and then closing.

"It ain't over until it's over," Holbert said. But "if everything goes smoothly, it ought to happen by the end of March."