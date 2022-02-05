Hogs top Bulldogs, extend win streak to 8 games

FAYETTEVILLE —Arkansas' winning streak lives on.

The Razorbacks, behind 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists from JD Notae and 10 points and 9 rebounds from Jaylin Williams, defeated Mississippi State 63-55 on Saturday in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas improved to 18-5 overall and 7-3 in SEC play. It has won eight consecutive games overall and seven in a row in the league.

Williams scored 8 points on 3 of 4 shooting and grabbed 5 rebounds in the second half. He knocked down a key three-pointer from the right wing with 1:48 remaining to put the Razorbacks ahead 56-52.

But Arkansas needed a few more buckets down the stretch to ice the game. It got exactly that.

Davonte Davis made a long two-point jumper from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down to give the Razorbacks a 58-54 lead, then Chris Lykes made a three with 25 seconds remaining to push the advantage to 61-54.

Au’Diese Toney’s two free throws with 10 seconds to play sealed the win.

Lykes finished with 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting – 2 of 3 from deep — and 2 assists to go with 2 steals. Arkansas outscored the Bulldogs by eight points in his 20 minutes on the floor.

Mississippi State was led by 19 points from Iverson Molinar. He was 7 of 18 from the field.

Garrison Brooks added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Tolu Smith had 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday and will play host to No. 1 Auburn. The Tigers have won 19 games in a row dating back to late November.

3:32, 2H - Arkansas 53, Mississippi State 47

JD Notae corralled a loose ball and pitched ahead to Davonte Davis in transition for a dunk, and Jaylin Williams canned a free throw line jumper to push the Razorbacks' lead to nine with 6:03 left.

Since, Garrison Brooks has knocked down another three. He was 2 of 15 in league play entering the game, but is 2 of 4 tonight.

The dunk by Davis was pretty remarkable. He caught the ball around the SEC logo in the lane, turned his head quickly enough then rose for the dunk. I can't imagine that is any kind of easy to do.

Notae has a team-high 14 points, and three other Arkansas players have seven – Williams, Chris Lykes, Kamani Johnson.

7:34, 2H - Arkansas 49, Mississippi State 44

Chris Lykes has the Razorbacks' last two buckets. He's been dynamite tonight.

The 5-7 guard knocked down a long two-point jumper from the left wing moments ago, then got an acrobatic layup through contact to drop. As he was on his way back down the floor, he flexed his right arm at midcourt.

He has 7 points on 3 of 6 shooting, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in his 12 minutes. Arkansas is plus-5 when he is on the floor.

Iverson Molinar has 16 points on as many field goal attempts. JD Notae is up to 14 points on 12 shots.

11:30, 2H - Arkansas 42, Mississippi State 40

Jaylin Williams, perhaps the beneficiary of a nice whistle, draws his 31st charge of the season.

A few moments later, Davonte Davis did a great job digging out a Mississippi State touch around the rim and kicked off a transition opportunity. He found a cutting Au'Diese Toney, who added a layup.

Ben Howland burns another timeout. Lots of energy being expended on the defensive end tonight.

Arkansas signee Jordan Walsh just got a standing ovation from the crowd when he was shown on the video board.

14:29, 2H - Arkansas 37, Mississippi State 36

The Razorbacks opened up a six-point lead moments ago after Trey Wade buried a top-of-the-key three.

The Bulldogs, though, answered with a Garrison Brooks three on the next possession then a Tolu Smith layup following an Arkansas turnover. Brooks has 5 points and 2 rebounds in the second half.

The Razorbacks are 5 of 9 from the floor since halftime, and Wade has five points on the recent three and a dunk.

Iverson Molinar leads all scorers with 12 points (5 of 14 shooting) and JD Notae leads Arkansas with 11. Notae will be at the line when play resumes.

17:31, 2H - Arkansas 31, Mississippi State 27

The Razorbacks have opened the second half 3 of 4 from the floor. JD Notae, who made a layup prior to the break, will be at the line when play resumes.

Looked like Ben Howland wasn't too happy with how the Bulldogs were defending Notae in pick-and-roll actions, and he burns an early timeout.

Half - Arkansas 25, Mississippi State 25

The Razorbacks led by as many as eight points, but they find themselves in a fight at halftime.

After Arkansas went on an 8-0 run keyed by Chris Lykes' and Kamani Johnson's energy, Mississippi State responded with a 9-1 run to tie the game 23-23.

Au'Diese Toney then pushed opportunistically in transition and found JD Notae for a tough layup. Javian Davis, though, added a dunk on the other end for the Bulldogs, and JD Notae airballed a three to close the half.

Notae has a team-high 8 points on 2 of 8 shooting, and Johnson pitched in 5 points and 5 rebounds off the bench. Stanley Umude and Lykes each have three points as well.

Arkansas finished the first half 1 of 13 from deep after hitting a season-high 15 threes at Georgia earlier this week. Lykes buried the lone triple during the 8-0 run.

Mississippi State is 8 of 23 from the floor and 1 of 6 beyond the arc. Iverson Molinar, one of the top guards in the SEC, has a game-high 10 points and is the lone Bulldog with more than five points.

D.J. Jeffries, a transfer from Memphis, has 5 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

The game featured six ties and one lead change. We should be in for an entertaining second half.

3:18, 1H - Arkansas 23, Mississippi State 21

Since the Razorbacks' 8-0 run that provided a nice cushion, the Bulldogs have battled back with a 7-1 spurt of their own.

JD Notae leads Arkansas with 6 points and 2 steals, Kamani Johnson has 5 points and 5 rebounds, and Jaylin Williams 2 points, 4 rebounds and 1 block.

Iverson Molinar leads Mississippi State with 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting. He is the lone Bulldog with more than three points.

7:55, 1H - Arkansas 19, Mississippi State 13

After a bit of slow, quiet start, the Razorbacks have made this game chaotic and the fans are loving it.

Kamani Johnson and Chris Lykes have played key roles in it. Johnson is playing with great toughness and even getting into the heads of Bulldogs forwards.

Lykes knocked down a left-wing three moments ago, then helped Johnson on a double team, came away with a steal. He then pitched ahead to JD Notae, who made an acrobatic layup, plus the foul.

Bud Walton Arena is alive.

11:51, 1H - Arkansas 9, Mississippi State 8

JD Notae made 2 of 3 free throws out of the last timeout, and the only other Razorback point since came from Au'Diese Toney at the line.

On the other side, Iverson Molinar made two free throws after taking a dribble handoff at the top of the key and driving to the rim. Molinar has 4 points on 1 of 3 shooting.

Mississippi State has taken quite a few midrange jumpers and long two-point jumpers, which Arkansas will probably live with. The Bulldogs are 2 of 9 from the floor.

The Razorbacks are 2 of 11 overall and 0 of 5 from deep.

14:30, 1H - Arkansas 6, Mississippi State 6

The teams are feeling each other out early on and we've got a bit of a low-scoring game to begin the night.

JD Notae will be at the line when play resumes. He caught a pass on the right wing, jab stepped his defender then shot a three and was fouled. He is 0 of 1 from the floor to this point.

Stanley Umude leads Arkansas with three points. He grabbed a Trey Wade miss from three and added a layup and a free throw.

Jaylin Williams also has a bucket early, and Au'Diese Toney split a pair at the line. Williams has been targeted by Mississippi State when it has the ball.

He has been up for the challenge so far. Williams has three boards early.

Three different Bulldogs have a bucket so far, and Shakeel Moore has two fouls.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

In the Razorbacks' last 10 games, Williams has averaged 12.6 points and 10.2 rebounds, and has set career highs in minutes played (42), points (19), rebounds (15) and steals (6).

Notae has scored at least 15 points in each SEC game and reached double figures in every game this season. In the last three games, he is 16 of 26 inside the arc and 9 of 19 from three-point range. His nine rebounds at Georgia were his most in a game since finishing with 10 against Charlotte on Dec. 7.

Umude, who scored a season-high 31 points against the Bulldogs on Wednesday, ranks in the top 15 in SEC-only games in block percentage and true shooting percentage, according to KenPom data. He is No. 23 in steal rate.

Toney has scored 10-plus points in five of the last six games, and is No. 24 in offensive rebound rate in league play, per KenPom.

Arkansas enters tonight No. 1 in the SEC in defensive efficiency (91.6). LSU is No. 2 at 94.9.

Mississippi State's starters: Shakeel Moore (6-1), Iverson Molinar (6-3), Garrison Brooks (6-9), D.J. Jeffries (6-7) and Tolu Smith (6-11).

The Bulldogs, in their first meeting with Arkansas on Dec. 29, were led by 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals from Smith, who was considered questionable for tonight’s game. He has not played in Mississippi State’s last three games because of a knee injury.

Molinar, one of the top all-around guards in the conference, scored 16 points in the game, and Moore added 15 points on 3 of 4 from three-point range. Molinar, shooting 63.0% inside the arc in league play, has scored 20-plus points in each of the last three SEC games, including 30 in an overtime loss to Kentucky.

Brooks matched a season high with 18 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in the Bulldogs win over South Carolina on Tuesday, and Jeffries recorded 5 assists in the game. That matched a season high.

Mississippi State is No. 1 in offensive efficiency in SEC games, according to KenPom.