Gentry band members earn all-region honors

GENTRY -- Gentry High School band members have worked hard to be a part of the ASBOA Region VI All-Region.

The following band members tried out and made the all-region band: seniors Anna Battenfield, Zongca Moua, Carson Stell; juniors Kaitlyn Braun, Hannah Hughes, Cerella Lor, Jacob Cox, Mallory Rogers; sophomores Daniel Carrera, Samantha Bowser and Allan Cruz Montoya.

"I am super proud of all of these students and all of our members who auditioned this year," said Black Vetetoe, the director of the Gravette band. "They put months of work into learning their music and I am glad that we were able to have these auditions in the midst of this surge of covid."

All-region is where students can audition for a two-day ensemble clinic with students from other districts. All-region this year was held virtually, with more than 300 students participating. Gentry had 18 students who submitted an audition and 11 students who made it through.

"It was really confusing and different with the whole audition process being virtual this year," said Hughes. "It really stressed me out, and I know it was hard for everyone. But I'm happy to have made it, and I'm excited to go to the clinic this year."

"I felt super nervous in the beginning but, by the time it was all submitted and done, I felt more confident," Bowser said."When I made it, I was definitely surprised but happy."

"As a finalist, I feel extremely relieved." Lor said. "I tediously prepared for the audition and strived for satisfaction. When I saw the results, I was more surprised but also very proud of myself. In the end, I knew I put the work in for myself and it shows. Before the audition, I was feeling prepared and more confident than nervous since I'd been practicing for months beforehand. Overall, I'm happy that I had this experience as someone who passed the audition and grateful that I had many available resources to help me through it."

"Well, before we auditioned for all-region, I was nervous I wasn't going to make it, but Mr. Vetetoe gave me the confidence I needed and I made the first chair in the second band (13th place)," he said. "This also makes me an alternate for all-state. Thanks, Mr. Vetetoe."

"I was really bummed about the auditions being virtually, but at the same time it was a good thing because I could still audition while being quarantined," Braun said "Overall, I am very happy and relieved after the audition."

"My legs were shaking the whole time," Cox said.

Rogers has been selected to be an all-state qualifier. Rogers will be competing with other musicians for a spot at one of the ensembles at the all-state clinic in Hot Springs.

"It feels great being an all-state qualifier," Rogers said. "It gives me confidence in my playing and gives motivation for me to continue to practice and get better. Although, it is a bit stressful because now my music has to be tip-top perfect for state auditions."