Good reads

I had the great fortune of sitting before high school English teachers who loved the written word.

Mr. Steve Wells commanded my junior year with boundless enthusiasm and energy. He was prone to acting out scenes from "Beowulf" or working up a sweat as he covered literature's greats.

Then, there was Fr. George Tribou my senior year. This priest known for his tough discipline choked back tears when reading a beautiful piece of prose. Despite teaching for years, he always paused when discussing characters like Atticus Finch or Cyrano de Bergerac. Later, I realized he paused because of his love of description, the verbal painting that made these pretend men into giants in his life.

I was thinking about those teachers the other day when I walked by my bookshelf, swirling mess that it is. I keep telling myself that someday I'll organize it, grouping books by author or theme or color of the book spines. Yeah, right. A stack of books by my bed resembles the shine and shape of a pinwheel.

I've long believed you can tell everything you want to know about a person by viewing his bookshelf. That has little to do with organization and more to do with taste in reading, in the type of authors that strikes a chord.

I was a history major in college, so I can't help but love memoirs even today. When one writes about his or her own life, there comes along a tangle of memories and temptations. Those memories are either painful or sweet, and all memoirists face the temptation to cast themselves as more the victims or more the heroes than they really were. That's why we respect the ones that fight the temptation and leave everything bare.

Fiction runs strong in me as well. Despite what English teachers and editors have insisted to the contrary, I love purple prose. Reading John Knowles' "A Separate Peace" as a teenager or anything by Pat Conroy in adulthood caused that streak.

I got hooked on spy novels at an early age. Tom Clancy's first novels were high on my list as the Cold War barreled forward. One Christmas, I received a stash of Robert Ludlum books scoured from a used bookstore. I read every one of them. Jason Bourne became a main character in my reading life and I was later thankful that Matt Damon played him so well in the movies.

Along those lines, I read "End of Days," a special-ops type thriller by former Special Forces Officer Brad Taylor. I had the great opportunity to moderate a virtual author session with him just last week.

Thank goodness the Central Arkansas Library System still prioritizes bringing writers and readers together in formats such as these. You can watch the session at www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwEH4drdVQE.

The book is the 16th installment in the Pike Logan series, books that made Taylor a New York Times best-selling author. In it, the world is on the brink of calamity when a secretive group tries to bring about war intended to spark the Second Coming. Really intriguing stuff.

Despite being a busy best-selling author, Taylor was personable and took obvious joy in describing his writing process. He almost flunked out of the University of Texas, got his act together, joined the Army and became a member of the vaunted Delta Force. The conversation marched through his experiences leading to his writing career.

Taking time to learn how authors became their writing selves is oftentimes inspiring. Pat Conroy once commented that, in high school, Ernest Hemingway didn't know he was Ernest Hemingway. How true.

At least once a year, I find a book that uniquely grabs my attention and holds it long after I've put down the final pages. In December, I finished Mitch Albom's "The Stranger in the Lifeboat." The premise is that a yacht explodes and 10 strangers are thrust into a lifeboat. Then, they pull a man from the ocean who claims to be the Lord.

The book is spiritual but not preachy, beautifully written but not overwrought, well-thought but not predictable. I've recommended it time and again and described it as a perfect book--those one in 1,000 works where not one sentence is wasted, not one description too much. The last five pages or so have sparked a lot of introspection.

Looking at my bookshelf makes me wonder why I'm moved by works such as Conroy's "Prince of Tides," Paulo Coelho's "The Alchemist," or Albom's "The Stranger in the Lifeboat." Maybe those books delivered what I was looking for at that moment. Maybe their lines remind me of a budding reading life, the one with an English teacher's forehead beaded in sweat and a priest's eyes moist, words stuck in his dry throat.

Or maybe they remind me you can tell everything you need to know about a person by his bookshelf.

Steve Straessle, whose column appears every other Saturday, is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle.