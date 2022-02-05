DEAR HELOISE: My newspaper comes in a plastic sleeve. They are handy for putting messy vegetable and fruit peelings in the trash. They are good for organizing all kinds of small items.

I use large bags to store clothes and other items to pass on to my favorite nonprofit, which offers them for sale. This helps me declutter my house, and I am happy with less to work around. My motto has always been "Less is more!"

-- Annie in Nebraska

DEAR READER: Recycling and reusing these plastic bags is good for our environment. Thanks for taking these steps.

DEAR READERS: Plastic shower curtains get so much use and can acquire a hard-water buildup and gunk on them. They need to be cleaned well. Here's how to remove this stuff. Wash plastic shower curtains in the washing machine with a towel, which will create scrubbing action. Add 1 cup of white vinegar during the rinse cycle. Tumble dry briefly or hang up to dry.

Vinegar is a cheap go-to household product. It can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. FYI: If your hands have an odor of onion or fish lingering on them after cooking, just wash your hands in apple cider vinegar to remove the smell.

DEAR HELOISE: My window shade opens and closes by pulling a thin chain pulley. Whenever I crack open the window, the breeze makes the chain clink repeatedly. I love fresh air, but the noise bothered me. So I bought a little hook, the kind with a sticky backing that does not damage paint. I attached the hook to the inside of the vertical windowsill next to the chain (halfway up). Now, whenever I crack open the window, I place the chain in the hook. It never makes noise anymore.

-- R. Bosin, Silver Spring, Md.

DEAR HELOISE: My dog is incontinent when she sleeps, so she wets her dog bed sometimes, but not every day. The best solution I have found is to cover her beds with crib mattress covers. They are waterproof but soft and don't make a crinkling sound like plastic.

-- Chris Greene, Houston

DEAR HELOISE: To make my toothpaste last twice as long, my dental hygienist recommended only putting a pea-size amount on the toothbrush. You will be amazed at how little toothpaste you really need.

-- B. Caudill, Brookville, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: Hello, I am writing about a tidbit I just read in your column pertaining to how to store holiday chocolates. I just want to know, who has chocolate to store? I want their friends. Mine is gone by Christmas night. Thank you for the laugh. P.S. I love your articles.

-- Robert Volm, via email

DEAR READER: You make a very good point.

