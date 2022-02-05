High school basketball

Friday's scores
Boys
4A-8
Magnolia 60, Monticello 26
Warren 47, Star City 44
2A-7
Caddo Hills 61, Mountain Pine 60
1A-3
Marked Tree 65, Hillcrest 42
1A-8
Bradley 93, Strong 33
Girls
4A-7
Mena 50, Arkadelphia 40
4A-8
Star City 49, Warren 17
3A-7
Centerpoint 53, Prescott 28
2A-7
Caddo Hills 75, Mountain Pine 19
Horatio 50, Poyen 45
1A-8
Bradley 47, Strong 25
Dermott 47, Nevada 40
Today's games
NOTE Subject to change. Some games may be canceled.
5A-CENTRAL
Maumelle at Jacksonville
Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Christian
5A-EAST
Nettleton at Greene County Tech
5A-WEST
Russellville at Greenwood
4A-1
Shiloh Christian at Huntsville
4A-4
Clarksville at Heber Springs
Pottsville at Morrilton
Subiaco Academy at Ozark*
4A-5
Lonoke at Mills*
4A-7
Hope at De Queen
4A-8
Watson Chapel at Hamburg
3A-4
Hackett at Booneville
2A-1
Haas Hall Bentonville at Cotter
2A-2
Sloan-Hendrix at Melbourne
2A-7
Dierks at Mountain Pine
1A-1 EAST
Mount Judea at Omaha
1A-1 WEST
County Line at St. Paul
1A-8
Strong at Taylor
*Boys only