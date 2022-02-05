High school basketball

Friday's scores

Boys

4A-8

Magnolia 60, Monticello 26

Warren 47, Star City 44

2A-7

Caddo Hills 61, Mountain Pine 60

1A-3

Marked Tree 65, Hillcrest 42

1A-8

Bradley 93, Strong 33

Girls

4A-7

Mena 50, Arkadelphia 40

4A-8

Star City 49, Warren 17

3A-7

Centerpoint 53, Prescott 28

2A-7

Caddo Hills 75, Mountain Pine 19

Horatio 50, Poyen 45

1A-8

Bradley 47, Strong 25

Dermott 47, Nevada 40

Today's games

NOTE Subject to change. Some games may be canceled.

5A-CENTRAL

Maumelle at Jacksonville

Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Christian

5A-EAST

Nettleton at Greene County Tech

5A-WEST

Russellville at Greenwood

4A-1

Shiloh Christian at Huntsville

4A-4

Clarksville at Heber Springs

Pottsville at Morrilton

Subiaco Academy at Ozark*

4A-5

Lonoke at Mills*

4A-7

Hope at De Queen

4A-8

Watson Chapel at Hamburg

3A-4

Hackett at Booneville

2A-1

Haas Hall Bentonville at Cotter

2A-2

Sloan-Hendrix at Melbourne

2A-7

Dierks at Mountain Pine

1A-1 EAST

Mount Judea at Omaha

1A-1 WEST

County Line at St. Paul

1A-8

Strong at Taylor

*Boys only