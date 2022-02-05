Hunters reflect on duck season





With the final day of the Arkansas 2021-22 regular waterfowl season wrapped on Monday, hunters have various reflections about this year's experiences. Many sportsmen and women have reported a good hunting success while others had spotty opportunities to bag birds.

The third and final flyover duck survey was conducted by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission between Jan. 17-21.

"Biologists conducting transect-based surveys in the Delta estimated 1,136,186 total ducks including 534,805 mallards and 11,224 ducks in the Arkansas River Valley 5,269 of which were mallards," according to the survey.

Biologists performing cruise surveys in Southwest Arkansas reported an estimated 10,078 with 2,838 mallards. Arctic goose population estimates totaled 1,271,229 lesser snow and Ross geese and 277,681 greater white-fronted geese in the Delta.

"The Delta mallard population estimate is a bit lower than the 2022 mid-winter survey conducted two weeks earlier and nearly identical to January mallard estimates over the last four years, according to the survey. "The mallard estimate is about 30 percent lower than the 2010-2022 late-January average. The total duck population estimate is similar to the long-term average of about 1.27 million. Mallards account for 47 percent of all ducks in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley, slightly below the long-term average of 58 percent."

The report further stated observations on Delta mallards.

"The Lower-St. Francis, Cache and Bayou Meto Lower-Arkansas zones accounted for 76 percent of all Delta mallards. Observers noted few Delta mallards south of the Arkansas River. These below-average population estimates were somewhat expected as deteriorating habitat conditions on the breeding grounds reduced duck production, likely resulting in a lower fall flight," according to the survey.

AGFC Head Waterfowl Biologist Luke Naylor was asked how the latest numbers bode for the future.

"I think the count is somewhat below average, but it's hard to make long-term claims for what that means," Naylor said.

He explained how, with the poor conditions for waterfowl breeding success on the Canadian nesting grounds seen in recent years, the number of ducks found in Arkansas pretty well matches what was expected.

"We'd expect fewer ducks here in a year that started out very dry, making for below-average habitat available and accordingly fewer birds. We're pleased to see duck numbers come back up to average in the final analysis.

"There are so many variables that play into their trip from the breeding grounds to Arkansas. Taking all that into consideration and looking at the information we have at hand, it doesn't seem like a super alarming estimate."

"Annual harvest surveys," said Naylor, "go all the way back to the 1960's while aerial surveys have only been around since the 2009-10 season. Over the longer period of time, the fall flight has always appeared to influence duck harvest numbers in the Southern states."

Now biologists can put the two survey numbers together to scientifically prove a direct correlation between flight numbers and harvest count.

"But neither the harvest count or flight surveys have been in place long enough to entirely understand how long-term environmental change affects duck numbers," he said.

Naylor also discussed hunter success over the season.

"We've seen a lot of birds moving back and forth from one habitat to another," he said. "One day they show up while the next they're gone.

"We believe the fewer number of newly hatched young ducks due to poor conditions on the breeding grounds, has an influence on that behavior. Adult birds tend to more quickly avoid hunting pressure and are apt to make those kinds of movements. And they like to sample other food sources elsewhere. They are less predictable than younger birds," he said. "At this time, we see no indications of a long-term, negative, doom-and-gloom pattern."

HUNTING CELEBRATION

Continuing an annual tradition, Sonny and Kim Vassar Freeman hosted its end-of-the hunt celebration Jan. 29 at The Elms Lodge in Altheimer.

Hunters visiting from various states shared their opinion of the overall season. A group of South Carolina waterfowlers hunting near Hollowell Reservoir stated that ducks in Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area were "thick as mosquitoes and reminded you of the good old days."

The "Duck Diva," Kim Vassar Freeman, was happy about the season as well.

"Our duck numbers started out strong and have held out to the last," she said. "Typically, it's always slow during the first split, but this season it was unpredictably favorable from the beginning. We pumped water in our fields before opening day so therefore had the food and habitat that brought in birds."

Asked what's next after the hunt, she said, "We're flying 50 pounds of corn per acre over all my best flooded fields beginning Feb. 6. The purpose is to imprint traveling birds to return to the same feeding grounds they've used before. The idea is when they know a sweet spot, they'll return again and again."





Diamond, a Black Labrador, completes one more retrieve to wrap up a successful season. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)





