IN THE GARDEN: Mottling caused by scale insect infestation — systemic insecticide recommended





Q: Something appears to be wrong with my camellias. The upper surface of the leaves looks kind of blotchy and yellow, and there are white and brown specks on the underside. It has a lot of flower buds, which I am hoping will bloom this year. Last year, it got nipped bad by the winter, and I had only a handful of flowers. What do you think is wrong, and is it fixable?

A: Your camellias are infested with an insect called camellia tea scale. The small white and brown specks on the undersurface of the leaf are the scale insects. Scale insects attach themselves to the leaves or stems of plants and suck the sap out of the plant. Heavy infestations can eventually lead to plant decline and fewer blooms. That is what is causing the plant mottling. Rake up any leaves that have fallen, and in March or April apply a systemic insecticide such as Imidacloprid around the base of the plant. It will move throughout the plant and kill the insects. Once they die, they will still be attached, but you should see no signs of spread, and the plant should rebound and put on healthy green growth. The scale should not affect the blooms this season.

■ ■ ■

Q: Can you recommend a quality weed retardant lawn treatment for use in the coming weeks? I also have some milorganite left over I'd like to use up. What and when exactly to apply both? By the way, my lawn is St. Augustine.

A: What you are looking for is a pre-emergent herbicide. Normally they are applied in mid-February to early March to prevent summer weeds. Most of the brands have crabgrass preventer in their common name. Read the label to make sure that what you buy is safe on St. Augustine grass. Most of the locally available products will contain either benefin or pendimethalin, and both are safe on St. Augustine. If possible, I prefer an herbicide-only product — not a weed-and-feed. Weed-and-feeds are a combination of fertilizer and pre-emergent herbicide. In February, the only thing you would be feeding is winter weeds, since St. Augustine would still be dormant. You can use your milorganite (a slow-release fertilizer) after the lawn has totally greened up, usually in late April to mid-May, depending on our spring.

■ ■ ■

Q: My daffodils started coming up extremely early this year with that warm weather we had in December. I even had a few blooms. I don't see much activity on them now. Do you think the cold weather killed the flowers? Is there anything I can do to help them?

A: I was surprised to see some blooming daffodils at the end of December and early January. They were totally confused. Luckily, there were not a lot of open flowers that early, but a few have finished their season for the year. Spring bulbs only contain one set of flowers per bulb and will not rebloom. I would expect you to still have some more blooms to come. Be patient. It got extremely cold for a little while, which slowed things down. Hopefully, they will continue to bloom later, but there isn't a whole lot you can do either way. Fertilize the foliage and allow it to grow six to eight weeks after bloom. If you don't get any blooms, just allow the leaves to grow until they begin to yellow before removing them.

■ ■ ■

Q: I'm hoping you might encourage readers to please plant lots of milkweed and other blooming plants butterflies love. Last summer/fall I raised and released 35 monarchs! I had great success with tropical milkweed, which gets 5 to 6 feet tall and had beautiful blooms all summer through frost. The Monarch population has declined but is beginning to increase with our help. They only lay their eggs on milkweed, which is what caterpillars eat.

Gardeners can help the monarch butterfly population rebound by planting milkweed. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A: Great advice. I think you had better luck with your tropical milkweed than I did with the native one. I saw monarchs, but no caterpillars last year in my yard — or maybe I missed them. I also plant parsley and fennel for the swallowtail butterflies, and I did have caterpillars on those.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com



