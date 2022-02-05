• Michael Gregorek, a Douglas County, Colo., sheriff's deputy, is being praised after his body camera recorded him smashing the windows of a locked and burning SUV to rescue a frightened dog, saying afterward: "Nothing else really mattered at that point other than getting Hank out of the car."

• Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City who follows a plant-based diet that he credits for improving his health, said mystery meat or cheese pizza are being dropped in favor of chickpea wraps and veggie tacos in school cafeterias as the nation's largest public school district shifts to "Vegan Fridays."

• Yoelvis Hernandez, 42, and Luis Montero, 25, two Miami men convicted of stealing 192 ventilators worth $3 million bound for a covid-19 intensive care center in El Salvador as part of a U.S. aid program, were each sentenced to 41 months in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• Steve Prator, sheriff of Caddo Parish, La., said a trucker escaped unhurt but two train workers were hospitalized when a freight train hit a loaded car carrier at a crossing in Greenwood, knocking at least three vehicles off the car carrier.

• Saimir Tahiri, Albania's former interior minister, was sentenced to more than three years in prison after being convicted on charges of abuse of office over his ties to a criminal drug trafficking network involving two relatives.

• D'Carlo Deluca, 51, convicted of repeatedly calling in bomb threats to Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., last year, and who prosecutors said has made other threats against government officials and facilities, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

• Joseph Beecher, 48, of Craig, Colo., was arrested in Cheyenne, Wyo., after he was accused of traveling to a western Colorado ranch owned by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and kidnapping a female employee at gunpoint.

• Andre Reese, 32, of Atlanta pleaded guilty to wire fraud after using contraband cellphones while he was in a Georgia prison to call elderly people and tell them they had failed to appear for jury duty and would be arrested unless they paid a fine, federal prosecutors said.