Indian mandate means masks are all over the place but not necessarily worn correctly

NEW DELHI -- It's mandatory to wear a mask in India. And police are out on the streets, watching people to make sure they are in place.

People caught not wearing a mask are fined. Some local governments, like the one in the capital New Delhi, have recruited new staff to ensure the rules are followed.

But the scrutiny doesn't extend to the type of mask that is worn, nor the safety criteria. Some people wear N95 masks, which is considered the best protection against the coronavirus, and some wear surgical masks. But more common are cloth masks -- which are less effective against the extremely contagious omicron variant. They're made of different fabrics -- cotton, silk, even porous muslin.

Atul Teron, 52, said he can't buy a mask in his village and that he'd rather tie a scarf around his face. "My traditional scarf gives more protection than the other masks," he said.

Most people in India say they wear masks to avoid paying fines. And, consequently, masks loll on chins, hang below the nose and sometimes rest atop heads like eyeglasses.

Omicron driving infections in India right now, and the surge is highlighting a need for a renewed emphasis on masks and, importantly, how best to wear them, according to health experts.

People ride a scooter wearing their face masks on their chins in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.



FILE- An Indian policeman rests his mask on his head during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, May 9, 2021.



An elderly man wears his face mask below his nose and walks in a market area in Jammu, India, Saturday, Jan.15, 2022.



People travel on a local train, many wearing their face masks below their noses, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.



Two women speak with their masks hanging on their chins in Jammu, India, Thursday, Jan.13, 2022.



A man wears his face mask below his nose and walks in a market area with a traditional percussion instrument in Jammu, India, Saturday, Jan.15, 2022.



An elderly Hindu woman, her face smeared with vermilion powder, stands with her face mask placed below her nose after taking a holy dip on the banks of the Hooghly River in Kolkata, India, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.


