It's hit-or-miss for Razorbacks on 3's

FAYETTEVILLE - "The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight" titled a Jimmy Breslin novel.

It also could have titled the attempted 3-point shootings by these Arkansas Razorbacks.

Until last Wednesday.

On Jan. 18 at Walton Arena these Razorbacks became the first team in their men's basketball 3-point history not making a three in 1,092 games. They misfired 0 for 11 even while defeating South Carolina, 75-59.

Wednesday they shot through Georgia like General Sherman. At the Georgia Bulldogs' Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, these same Razorbacks nailed 15 of 28 threes while winning 99-73.

The trifecta triumphs prompted a question to Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman leading into tonight's SEC game vs. Mississippi State. Is he concerned the Hogs might open 3-point happy?

"Naw," Musselman replied, laughing. "I mean if that happens and they're not going down, they can always come and sit next to me."

Taking a bench seat is the customary next step for a shooter missing sprees of threes.

That South Carolina game was a reminder that victories aren't always served on treys.

"It (winning without a trey doesn't happen often)," Musselman said on Jan. 18. "But it also teaches our guys a lesson that we can win a game by double digits without making a three. It's not like we didn't take any. When you are 0 for 11 (on treys) and drawing FTA's (27 of 33 free throws to South Carolina's 12 of 24) by attacking the rim, the object of the game is to win."

That was the same objective when the Hogs hit Georgia from the outside after first looking in.

"We wanted to dribble-drive," Musselman said in Athens. "Attack, try to get paint points which we did a good job with. Then once we got into the lane, if they converged, we wanted to do a good job of kicking it out having great spacing and trying to stay 15 feet apart. I thought we really shared it. We didn't take many off-the-dribble threes that were poor shot selections."

Musselman wasn't so much amazed by Wednesday's shooting gallery as surprised the Hogs haven't enjoyed considerable early 3-point success.

"We thought all summer we were going to be to knock down threes," Musselman said. "The most shocking thing of the year is we haven't shot the ball consistently from 3. We've been reliant on free throws attempted."

That 3-point flexing in Athens ought to increase their versatility.

"I think it changes a lot of things," Musselman said. "I think it changes how teams have to defend us, as well. The game plan's got to change for people when we make 3s like that."

The key will be that it not overly change these Hogs.

"We want to remain who we are offensively," Musselman said. "We don't want to change too much. But we also hope it gave our guys some confidence. You look at our scoring numbers, they're pretty good We just want to keep building off that."