The nation in brief: Judge stays Virginia school masks order

Judge stays Virginia school masks order

RICHMOND, Va. -- A judge Friday temporarily halted an executive order by Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin that allowed parents to opt out of school mask mandates for their children.

The temporary restraining order means that mask mandates put in place by school boards can remain for now.

Arlington Circuit Judge Louise DiMatteo ruled in favor of seven school boards that filed a lawsuit challenging the governor's order, one of the first actions Youngkin took after his inauguration Jan. 15.

The judge found that the single issue before the court was whether Youngkin, through his emergency powers, can override the decision of local school boards delegated to them under a 2021 state law that required boards to provide in-person instruction in a way that adheres to covid-19 mitigation strategies "to the maximum extent practicable." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking, regardless of vaccination status.

"On this pivotal point, the Court concludes that the Governor cannot" override local school officials, the judge wrote in her ruling.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares said he will appeal the ruling, and Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a statement that the decision was just the first step in the judicial process.

The lawsuit is one of several related to Youngkin's executive order.

2 men charged in fatal school shooting

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Two men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and another critically injured, the Hennepin County attorney announced Friday.

Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, and 18-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, both of Minneapolis, each face one count of intentional second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, prosecutor Mike Freeman said.

Rice was found shot outside South Education Center in Richfield on Tuesday, and a 17-year-old student was found wounded in the school's main entrance. The 17-year-old remains in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center, according to criminal complaints.

Solis and Valdez-Alvarez, who are students at South, are also charged with two counts of attempted intentional second-degree murder, the complaints said. Those charges involve the 17-year-old's injuries and another male who was with Rice. The third male was not injured in the shooting, the county attorney said.

According to the complaint, officers learned from the third victim that a confrontation involving him and the defendants, Rice and the 17-year-old, occurred in the school parking lot where Solis was punched once by the 17-year-old. After Valdez-Alvarez fired several shots, he and Solis ran to their SUV and drove off, the complaint said.

Prosecutor denies lying to get loan, cash

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's top prosecutor pleaded innocent Friday to charges that she made false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase two Florida vacation homes.

State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby entered the plea during a remote hearing for her initial appearance and arraignment in federal court.

Defense attorney A. Scott Bolden said Mosby wants a jury trial to start within 60 days.

"This is a politically charged case. My client is in the middle of a reelection campaign. The government has decided to bring an indictment against her four or five months out," Bolden said.

Mosby, 41, was elected as Baltimore's state's attorney in 2014 and was reelected in 2018.

On Jan. 13, a grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts each of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application in purchasing a home in Kissimmee, Fla., and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Fla. The indictment accuses her of falsely stating that the covid-19 pandemic harmed her finances so she could withdraw $90,000 from her city retirement account.

Copter nose-dived into mire, NTSB says

HOUMA, La. -- A helicopter descended toward the ground in a nose-down position before it crashed near Houma, killing the pilot and a passenger, federal investigators said Friday.

The eyewitness account was included Friday in the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report on the Jan. 14 crash.

The victims were identified by a coroner as Dylan Horn, 30, of Panama City, Fla.; and Dana Burt, 50, of Kaplan, La., The Courier and Daily Comet reported.

Data showed that the Bell 407 helicopter was at an altitude of about 1,200 feet before descending, the report stated.

The wreckage was found in a marshy area, parish President Archie Chaisson said shortly after the crash happened.

"It appears that the aircraft nosedived and basically sunk into the mud, so there's very little of the aircraft above the water line," Chaisson said at the time.

It's expected to take several months before the agency issues a final report on the crash.



