Of liberty and peace

I usually don't write letters to the editor, but now that we're into the third year of a virus that changes colors like a chameleon, I just had to speak up.

By now most Americans have educated themselves with the risks of covid-19, and have gotten either the virus, gotten the vaccine, or gotten tired of being told what to do. Can't we just move along?

One of the distinctive characteristics of our republic is freedom--freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion, and freedom to make one's own health-care decisions. At this advanced stage of the virus with widely accessible and competing medical data, continued government coercion to get vaccinated, wear a mask, or limit in-person education smacks of more than a sincere concern for the people. In my opinion, it clearly betrays a political agenda, including double-speak at the highest level, trending toward fascism, and even tyranny. If it wasn't for the firewall of constitutional sanity in the U.S. Supreme Court, we'd all be stuck in Fauci prison.

What is our hope for a better tomorrow? Jesus said, "You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free." So do your own research, know the truth, stand strong for your beliefs and convictions, and by God's grace, one day soon, America will once again be restored to its cherished place of liberty and peace.

KEVIN McCRAY

Little Rock

Perhaps exile again

France got it right when it exiled its power-hungry, dangerous tyrant Napoleon, twice, to remote islands.

The U.S. has lots of possible new homes for former President Trump. Not the Virgin Islands; too much like Mar-a-Lago. But Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands or Midway Islands would all be appropriate, I think. He could live out his final days alone, with no threat to us. The only caveat is that we would have to ensure he has no access to any media platforms. France never had that issue.

MELODIE MARCKS

Fayetteville

Voting out crime

No committees can solve this problem. No amount of money randomly thrown into do-good programs will fix it.

It is only at our insistence that this changes, that our city be saved. Huge changes need to be made in our city leadership.

We have to have district attorneys who will be accountable to the citizens of Little Rock who put them in office -- who will ensure criminals, who commit murder with no worry of retribution, will think twice before they continue as they have been. These criminals should know their punishment and actually fear going to prison instead of looking forward to the stay.

We must have city administrators who will stand up and call what is wrong wrong and what is right right and ensure the city's safety and security and provide and maintain a healthy environment for every single person in it.

Two million dollars was supposedly saved by the closing of the historic War Memorial Golf Course and Hindman Golf Course in 2019. I have found, after much searching, no information concerning the allocation of that money.

What better place to specifically delegate it be spent than on the serious work of radically reducing Little Rock's crime rate? We would never have believed 10 or even five years ago what crime in the city could possibly be now. Well, now has come and reality is in the news.

Do the many of us who were born and raised in this beautiful city, and the many of you who have made Little Rock your home, want to sit by and watch and do nothing as it is destroyed for our children and grandchildren by these few?

It is way past time to start caring about crime in Little Rock. I hope and pray you agree and show it when next you are given the greatest opportunity we have in this free land to vote your heart.

LISA PARKER

Benton