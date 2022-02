Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas State men

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 10-10, 5-5

SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 58-29

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;8.1;4.2

G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.;13.2;3.6

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.;17.3;11.9

F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Jr.;4.9;4.2

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.;12.4;2.8

COACH Mike Balado (65-75 in fifth season at Arkansas State and overall)

Louisiana-Lafayette

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Kobe Julien, 6-6, Fr.;11.0;3.3

F Dou Gueye, 6-9, Sr.;6.2;5.9

G Kentrell Garnett, 6-1, Fr.;8.2;1.4

G Trajan Wesley, 5-9, Jr.;5.2;1.6

F Jordan Brown, 6-11, So.;14.8;8.7

COACH Bob Marlin (214-161 in 12th season at Louisiana-Lafayette and 562-326 in 28th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;ULL

73.1;Points for;70.8

67.9;Points against;68.2

+2.5;Rebound margin;+4.9

+0.1;Turnover margin;-1.4

46.2;FG pct.;42.4

33.0;3-pt pct.;34.7

74.5;FT pct.;66.3

CHALK TALK Norchad Omier’s 29 points and 17 rebounds weren’t enough to lift ASU to a victory when these teams met at the Cajundome earlier this season as Louisiana-Lafayette won 83-77 in overtime. … The Red Wolves hold a 14-1 record this season when scoring at least 65 points — that one defeat being against the Ragin’ Cajuns. … ASU is one of seven teams in the nation with three players averaging at least 3.0 assists per game.