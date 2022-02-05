Louisiana-Monroe at UALR men

WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 7-12, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 11-12, 3-5
SERIES UALR leads 22-20
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr.;12.4;4.4
G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.;6.6;3.7
G Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, Fr.;6.4;1.0
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, Fr.;6.4;2.5
F Kevin Osawe 6-6, Jr.;6.9;4.2
COACH Darrell Walker (49-58 in fourth season at UALR, 95-76 in sixth season overall)
Louisiana-Monroe
POS NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Thomas Howell, 6-8, Fr.;8.7;4.3
F Russell Harrison, 6-7, Sr.;13.3;5.9
G Andre Jones, 6-5, Sr.;13.7;3.5
G Koreem Ozier, 6-1, Jr.;11.0;3.8
G Langston Powell, 6-5, Jr.;4.7;1.2
COACH Keith Richard (139-225 in 12th season at Louisiana-Monroe, 289-342 in 21st season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;ULM
68.7;Points for;72.6
73.4;Points against;73.8
-4.6;Rebound margin;-3.4
+1.9;Turnover margin;+1.3
41.7;FG pct.;45.8
31.9;3-pt pct.;32.7
74.1;FT pct.;71.1
CHALK TALK UALR was unable to complete its comeback after trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half of its game at Louisiana-Monroe on Jan. 6. … Jordan Jefferson is averaging 13.7 points over his past three games, scoring 14 Thursday night vs. Louisiana-Lafayette. … UALR players have now combined to miss 100 games this season due to injuries.