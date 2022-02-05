Louisiana-Monroe at UALR men

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 7-12, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 11-12, 3-5

SERIES UALR leads 22-20

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr.;12.4;4.4

G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.;6.6;3.7

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, Fr.;6.4;1.0

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, Fr.;6.4;2.5

F Kevin Osawe 6-6, Jr.;6.9;4.2

COACH Darrell Walker (49-58 in fourth season at UALR, 95-76 in sixth season overall)

Louisiana-Monroe

POS NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Thomas Howell, 6-8, Fr.;8.7;4.3

F Russell Harrison, 6-7, Sr.;13.3;5.9

G Andre Jones, 6-5, Sr.;13.7;3.5

G Koreem Ozier, 6-1, Jr.;11.0;3.8

G Langston Powell, 6-5, Jr.;4.7;1.2

COACH Keith Richard (139-225 in 12th season at Louisiana-Monroe, 289-342 in 21st season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;ULM

68.7;Points for;72.6

73.4;Points against;73.8

-4.6;Rebound margin;-3.4

+1.9;Turnover margin;+1.3

41.7;FG pct.;45.8

31.9;3-pt pct.;32.7

74.1;FT pct.;71.1

CHALK TALK UALR was unable to complete its comeback after trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half of its game at Louisiana-Monroe on Jan. 6. … Jordan Jefferson is averaging 13.7 points over his past three games, scoring 14 Thursday night vs. Louisiana-Lafayette. … UALR players have now combined to miss 100 games this season due to injuries.