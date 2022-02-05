Man convicted in eatery slayings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018 was found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder Friday by a jury that rejected his insanity defense.

Travis Reinking, 33, did not dispute the details of the shooting, which were caught on surveillance video and witnessed by numerous people.

Naked except for a green jacket, Reinking opened fire in the restaurant just after 3:20 a.m. on April 22, 2018, killing Taurean Sanderlin, 29; Joey Perez, 20; Akilah Dasilva, 23; and DeEbony Groves, 21. He fled after restaurant patron James Shaw Jr. wrestled Reinking's assault-style rifle away from him, triggering a manhunt.

Reinking looked in the direction of his parents in the gallery after the jury read the first of 16 guilty verdicts, but otherwise showed minimal reaction. Survivors of the shooting and family members sitting across the aisle gasped, crying and hugging as they left the courtroom.

"True justice is having my son here," Dasilva's mother, Shaundelle Brooks, told reporters after the verdict. "This is the closest [thing] to true justice."

The jury will reconvene today to hear victim impact statements and decide if Reinking will spend the rest of his life in prison or will have the possibility of parole. Brooks said she believes he should not be allowed parole.

Evidence presented during the trial showed Reinking had schizophrenia and had suffered delusions for years, believing that unknown people were tormenting him. He contacted law enforcement officials several times to report that he was being threatened, stalked and harassed. In July 2017, he was detained by the Secret Service after he ventured unarmed into a restricted area on the White House grounds and demanded to meet with then-President Donald Trump.

His behavior was so alarming that state police in Illinois, where he lived at the time, revoked Reinking's state firearms owner identification. But that meant only that he had to turn over his guns to someone else with valid identification. Reinking surrendered the guns to his father, who later returned them.

Since law enforcement declined to take his delusions seriously, Reinking began to feel that they and other random people were part of a conspiracy against him, psychologists testified at trial. Shortly before the attack, he believed that someone had drugged him, broken into his apartment and raped him, the defense said. Reinking told psychologists that while praying about what to do, he received a command from God to go to the Waffle House and shoot three people.

To prove Reinking was not guilty by reason of insanity, defense attorneys had to show not only that he suffered from a severe mental illness, but that the illness left him unable to understand the wrongfulness of his actions.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Reinking was calm and cooperative after his arrest, able to understand and respond to commands. Although he was naked when he walked from the crime scene, when he was captured nearly two days later, he was dressed and carrying a backpack loaded with water bottles, sunscreen, a pistol, ammunition, a Bible and several silver bars. And prosecutors said he asked to talk to an attorney after his arrest.

Davidson County Assistant District Attorney General Ronald Dowdy suggested that Reinking was acting out of revenge. He noted that days before the shooting, Reinking stole a BMW from a dealership. Reinking wrote in a journal about plans to drive to Colorado, describing a life in which he would hang out with friends, smoke marijuana, hike in the mountains, and "repossess" cars and houses so he would not have to work, Dowdy said.

After police took the BMW back the next day, he wrote, "This time I would have to punish them by taking something they couldn't take back, some of their own lives," the prosecutor said.

Travis Reinking listens to the closing rebuttal during his trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Reinking is charged with four counts of first degree murder, along with other attempted murder and weapons charges for the 2018 Waffle House shooting. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)



Judge Mark Fishburn gives the jury instructions during Travis Reinking's trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Reinking is charged with four counts of first degree murder, along with other attempted murder and weapons charges for the 2018 Waffle House shooting. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)



Assistant District Attorney Ronald Dowdy delivers the closing rebuttal during Travis Reinking's trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Reinking is charged with four counts of first degree murder, along with other attempted murder and weapons charges for the 2018 Waffle House shooting. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)



James Shaw Jr., who disarmed Travis Reinking during the shooting, reacts as the verdict is read during day five of Reinking's murder trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A jury found Reinking guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of four people at a Waffle House in 2018. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)



Joe Perez Sr., father of victim Joe Perez Jr., reacts after the verdict is read during day five of Travis Reinking's murder trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A jury found Reinking guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of four people at a Waffle House in 2018. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)



James Shaw Jr., right, who disarmed Travis Reinking during the shooting, holds hands with Shirl Baker, left, mother of victim DeEbony Groves, after the verdict is read during day five of Reinking's murder trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A jury found Reinking guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of four people at a Waffle House in 2018. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)



Shaundelle Brooks, mother of victim Akilah Dasilva, reacts after the verdict is read during day five of Travis Reinking's murder trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A jury found Reinking guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of four people at a Waffle House in 2018. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

