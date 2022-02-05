Minneapolis prohibits no-knock warrants

MINNEAPOLIS -- The mayor of Minneapolis imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants Friday, two days after a SWAT team entered a downtown apartment and killed Amir Locke, a Black man who his parents say was "executed" after he was startled from a deep sleep and reached for a legal firearm to protect himself.

Mayor Jacob Frey said the moratorium is effective immediately and will ban requests for and the execution of warrants in which police do not announce themselves.

Frey said that while the moratorium is in place, he and police leaders will work with national experts to review the department's policy on no-knock warrants and suggest revisions.

"No matter what information comes to light, it won't change the fact that Amir Locke's life was cut short," Frey said in a statement.

Andre Locke and Karen Wells described their son as respectful, including to police, and said some of their relatives work in law enforcement. Wells said the couple had coached their son on how to act in any encounter with police officers because of the danger to "unarmed Black males."

"My son was executed on 2/2 of 22," Wells said. "And now his dreams have been destroyed."

The parents spoke at a news conference organized by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who said the family was "just flabbergasted at the fact that Amir was killed in this way" and disgusted at how the Wednesday morning raid in a homicide case was conducted. They said he was law-abiding, with no criminal record, and had a permit to carry a gun.

"They didn't even give him a chance," Crump said, adding that it was shocking that Minneapolis police had not learned from the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a botched raid at her home in Louisville, Ky., in 2020, leading to calls for an end to no-knock warrants nationwide.

Police said Locke pointed a loaded gun "in the direction of officers." An incident report said he suffered two wounds in the chest and one in the right wrist.

The killing prompted anger in Minneapolis, where prominent activists confronted the mayor and interim police chief at a news conference Thursday. Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney, called the city's release of information "the anatomy of a cover-up." Gov. Tim Walz called Locke's death "a tragedy" and said it showed the need for further examination of no-knock warrants.

Body camera video released by police Thursday evening shows an officer using a key to unlock the door and enter, followed by at least four officers in uniform and protective vests, time-stamped at 6:48 a.m. After they open the door, they repeatedly shout, "Police, search warrant!" They also shout "Hands!" and "Get on the ground!" The video shows an officer kick a sectional sofa, and Locke, who was wrapped in a comforter on the sofa, begins to move, holding a pistol. Three shots are heard, and the video ends.

The city also released a still from the video showing Locke holding the gun, his trigger finger along the side of the barrel. Otherwise, all that can be seen of Locke is the top of his head.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he asked Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to help review the case for possible charges. Ellison's office led prosecutions of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's killing and of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter in the shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

"Amir Locke's life mattered," Ellison said in a statement, promising a fair and thorough review "guided by the values of accountability and transparency."

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said at a news conference Thursday that Locke wasn't named in the warrants. She said it wasn't clear how or whether he was connected to the homicide investigation.

Police investigate a shooting in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a male Wednesday who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand. Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman said the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a downtown apartment complex. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

